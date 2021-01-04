Kim Cormack Releases New Sci-fi Fantasy 'Tragic Fools'

Author Kim Cormack has announced the release of her new sci-fi fantasy novel, Tragic Fools. Scheduled for release on January 7, 2021 by Mythomedia, this is the fifth book in the Children of Ankh series.

An exhilarating paranormal fantasy, action-adventure, magical realism thrill ride. You'll be weak in knees swooning and on the edge of your seat cheering as they learn what it is to be immortal. Our Heroine is a hot mess of emerging abilities. The Prophecy is underway, dark entities are attacking. It's a gong show of scandalous, pulse-racing, bust a gut laughing mishaps embracing afterlife duties while fighting predatory urges. It's a hard knock afterlife when you're a sacrificial lamb for the greater good.

Join Kayn on her comic romp through the afterlife. Being at the top of the immortal food chain was making things awkward.

The crackling tires were echoing. She should ask them to pull over, something was happening to her. She'd had this sense of ability related foreboding before, it rarely went well. Deep breath in. Deep breath out. Be calm. Her peripheral vision flickered ominously. Her heart was thudding like she ran a marathon. She'd been asleep for a day and a half. She needed to feed her ability but didn't want these new people to know she fed off immortal energy. It might make things awkward. Killian smelled amazing. He had sweet, tasty, potent pheromones. She needed to get out of here. She wiped her brow. Her throat was so dry, she could barely swallow. If she ate them all, they'd have a nice long nap. Usually, someone called her out on her feral inner commentary by now. Maybe they couldn't hear it? That was unfortunate, survival of the fittest wise."