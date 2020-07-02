Kim Borg Releases New Science Fiction Adventure 'Edge Of Extinction'

Author Kim Borg has announced the release of her new science fiction novel, Edge of Extinction. Readers are raving about this new action-adventure meets science-fiction story that is being described as a fast paced and thought-provoking movie-in-a-book.

The year is 2086 and the planet is deteriorating fast. Extreme weather events and unseasonable climate have become the norm. Millions die of famine and drought each year and yet the population continues to grow, reaching well over 10 billion people. After millions of years of evolution, humanity faces collapse.

But all is not lost.

There is another planet, far from our solar system, which may be capable of supporting human life - Arcadia. Dr. Amber Lytton and Dr. Joel Carter, life-long friends and academic colleagues, along with a team of international scientists, are sent to determine if the planet is suitable for colonization.

But their awe and wonder at the similarities between Earth and Arcadia fade quickly as they learn they are not the only complex lifeforms to set foot on this planet. Sharing is not an option.

Edge of Extinction is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You