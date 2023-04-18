Kash Hasworth to Release New Book SELLING KEEPS YOU BROKE in May

Kash Hasworth will release his book, Selling Keeps You Broke: A Holistic Approach to Disruptive Sales Performance to Earn Big on May 16, 2023.

Transform your sales ability with disruptive, norm-shattering strategies found in a three-role framework.

"Selling Keeps You Broke" is designed to completely disrupt the laws of the average and shatter the one-dimensional approach to selling, catapulting hungry sales professionals to elite levels. What you'll learn:

• Disrupt the status quo in the ever-changing sales landscape with the most effective sales strategies, actionable frameworks, and guiding principles.

• Dive into The Triple C Path to Victory, a 3-role embodiment for explosive sales results: The Creator, The Closer, and The Care Champ.

• Master the complexities of mindset, opportunity creation, closing techniques, and customer service.

• Sustain high-performance levels with an eye-opening perspective on caring for your customer.

• A valuable resource for novices and seasoned sales professionals alike.

About the Author:



Kash Hasworth is a prominent and experienced leader in sales, marketing, culture development, and scalability, with a fierce passion for relentless execution and disruptive results. After scaling a wireless franchise to a staggering 28 locations, he dove headfirst into the renewable energy arena.

Earning his wings from ground level in a new industry, Kash rapidly climbed to the #1 spot in personal sales for one of the largest solar companies in the nation in his first year, displaying great strengths of adaptability and universal sales application.

His experience propelled him to join the top 1% of earners in the solar industry in his first year before branching out to establish his own company. Now serving as Solar Ignite Group founder and CEO, he strives to empower and elevate others. As he takes his years of experience and pours it into an easily digestible and actionable book, he arms his readers with a foolproof strategy to catapult them to the forefront of their industry.

