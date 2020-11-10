Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jim Lester Releases New Historical Novel THE BLIND BOXER

Nov. 10, 2020  

Author Jim Lester has announced the release of his new historical novel, The Blind Boxer.

Set in the real American dystopia of the Great Depression, The Blind Boxer is the story of a prison inmate known as Harvard who is offered his freedom if he will participate in a mysterious boxing match. Harvard, who is a former professional fighter, suffering from failing eyesight, is joined by two other fighters, but when the Big Fight begins the inmates learn that the rules of prize fighting and fair play no longer count and survival is the name of the game.
The Blind Boxer is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Jim Lester holds a Ph.D in history and is the author of four successful young adult novels as well as a history of college basketball in the 1950s.


