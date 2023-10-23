Jean Johnson Releases New Children's Book THE ADVENTURES OF RYNNIE ROO AND TATER, TOO!

Join Rynnie Roo and Tater Tot as they explore the yucatan jungle, make new friends, and learn about the mayan indian language.

Oct. 23, 2023

Jean Johnson Releases New Children's Book THE ADVENTURES OF RYNNIE ROO AND TATER, TOO!

Join Rynnie Roo and Tater Tot as they explore the Yucatan jungle, make new friends, and learn about the Mayan Indian language.

Children and parents alike, get ready for an exciting journey into the heart of the Yucatan jungle! Renowned author Jean Johnson is thrilled to announce the release of her latest masterpiece, The Adventures of Rynnie Roo and Tater Too! Yucatán, a delightful addition to the Rynnie Roo's Adventures series.

In this enchanting new children's book, Rynnie Roo, the Kangaroo, is back and ready for another thrilling adventure, but this time she's not alone. She's joined by her feathered friend, Tater Tot the Parakeet, and together they embark on a captivating expedition through the Yucatan jungle. Young readers will be transported to a world of wonder as they make new friends, encounter exotic animals, and even come face-to-face with dinosaurs!

One of the unique features of this book is its educational value. Children will have the opportunity to learn about the Mayan Indian language still spoken in this part of Mexico. They'll discover how to say "please" and "thank you" in this ancient language, enhancing their cultural awareness and linguistic skills.

The Adventures of Rynnie Roo and Tater Too! Yucatán is a perfect addition to any child's bookshelf, offering both entertainment and education. Dive into this mesmerizing tale and let your imagination run wild with Rynnie Roo and Tater Tot!

About the Author:
Jean Johnson, the creative mind behind Rynnie Roo's Adventures, was raised in the Yucatan Jungle of Mexico. Growing up as the youngest of five children, she has always valued friendship, family, and harmony in everyday living. With 28 years of marriage, three grown children, and two grandchildren, Jean's life experiences have enriched her storytelling. Through her enchanting series, she aims to share the happiness that comes from embracing these core values with readers of all ages.

For more information about Jean Johnson and her books, please visit her website at http://www.RynnieRoo.com.

The Adventures of Rynnie Roo and Tater Too! Yucatán is now available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Rynnie-Tater-Yucatan-Roos-ebook/dp/B0CLB4FH2X.



