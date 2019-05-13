Halo Publishing International, Inc Publishes 'Fire and Ice,' a Unique Young Adult Novel by Teen Author Victoria R. Maybury

In the words of Tom Hiddleston, "You never know what's around the corner. It could be everything. Or it could be nothing. You keep putting one foot in front of the other, and then one day you look back, and you've climbed a mountain." Upcoming teen author Victoria R. Maybury was six years old when she found her passion for writing and storytelling. But it was her eleventh grade English teacher, Mrs. Caille, who showed her how to bring her stories to life, which ultimately led to Maybury becoming a published author.



Always an avid reader, Maybury, author of "Fire and Ice" grew up in Togo, West Africa where she learned about many cultures and ways of life that can be seen in her writing today. After she and her family moved to Canada, Maybury was inspired by a dream to compose her first book. "I felt that there were not many young adult books that I could get and read, so I decided to write one," said Maybury. "Reading has brought me out of some dark spots in my life and brought me joy and love for life again, so I wanted to help other people enjoy life more with my book."



"Fire and Ice" is a fantasy young adult novel that follows a young woman on a big adventure, filled with love, mystery, and suspense. An admirer of authors such as J.R.R. Tolkien, Marissa Meyer, and Suzanne Collins, Maybury took notes from her life experiences to make the book even more vivid. "One of the more mysterious characters was inspired by someone I encountered at a book store, and that sent me back to the drawing board. I made changes and improvements to my original manuscript, which has led to the book that I published."



Maybury has also incorporated her experiences living in Africa into her work. "All of the chapter titles are based on the theme of love in different languages. I like to use other cultures when writing to create new worlds and fun characters," says Maybury.



In addition to attending high school and participating in hobbies such as cooking, writing recipes, singing, and playing sports, Maybury also enjoys bringing her characters to life in her pastimes. "I like creating costumes by hand and making meals that would be what different cultures in my book's world would eat and wear."



Publisher Lisa M. Umina comments, "Victoria's book is an electric and riveting read. I look forward to seeing more from this engaging young author. She has a unique perspective, and her book holds a strong appeal for young adult readers."



For more information about Victoria R. Maybury, visit http://www.halopublishing.com. "Fire and Ice" is now available at Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books a Million in Paperback and as an e-Book.





