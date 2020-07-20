'Global Communicator' July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin, Rachel Noerdlinger, And Dreena Whitfield

As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for equity and diversity at all levels of government, business, and academia intensify. Global Communicator has dedicated its July 2020 issue to social justice. Featured in this special issue are fascinating, long-form features on communications specialists Areva Martin, Rachel Noerdlinger, and Dreena Whitfield, who have all played significant roles in keeping social justice issues at the forefront in the media.

In a riveting Q&A feature titled "Civil Rights Attorney and TV Commentator Areva Martin Addresses Critical Issues Facing Black America," Martin outlines in stunning detail the various fronts that must be addressed for social progress, including the current COVID-19 pandemic, voter suppression, police brutality, education, and more. Martin is recognized as a Southern California Super Lawyer, a title reserved for the top five percent of attorneys for the state. The CNN Legal Analyst recently launched the digital news program, "The Special Report with Areva Martin" on Facebook and her YouTube channel.

Global Communicator also features an in-depth profile titled "PR and Media Activist Rachel Noerdlinger Stands on the Frontlines of Social Justice." Currently, the managing director of Mercury Public Affairs, Noerdlinger is a transracial adoptee who began interning at a major PR firm after a life-changing volunteer teaching opportunity in Africa. She has since become an influential public affairs expert who has advised Johnnie L. Cochran, Mayor Bill de Blasio and continues to work with the Reverend Al Sharpton. Her unique story is a lesson in perseverance and dedication.

Finally, "PR Millennial Dreena Whitfield Shares Her Journey with Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter" reveals how Whitfield created her path to a PR career, her time working for the Mayor of Newark, notes her current social justice projects, and drills down specifically on her recent work with Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter. Whitfield is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her firm, WhitPR.

The Global Communicator special Social Justice Issue follows the successful June relaunch of the magazine as a monthly e-publication for people of color on Medium.com. Featuring long-form profiles of publicists, public relations and communications professionals, journalists, marketing and advertising executives, and content creators, Global Communicator is already being embraced by a broad range of communications professionals across numerous industries. The June relaunch was even celebrated in a special Black Enterprise feature story about the career of Gwendolyn Quinn, Chief Content Officer.

"We are pleased with the response we received from our June premiere issue with Staci L. Hallmon, Candace Sandy, Donna Walker-Kuhne, Bil Carpenter, and Deborah Byrd," says Quinn. "We are still building and we are especially excited about this month's issue with Areva Martin, Rachel Noerdlinger, and Dreena Whitfield. We also received incredible feedback on the June Premiere Issue Playlist available now on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify, curated by music producer Brennan Williams.

Global Communicator covers a wide range of communicators whose careers span the worlds of politics, corporate, healthcare, television, film, sports, performing arts, music, education, faith-based, non-profit, fine/visual arts, brand development, book and magazine publishing, community relations/affairs, government, fashion, beauty, special events, and other specialized areas. Global Communicator is a brand extension of the then African American Public Relations Collective (AAPRC), a former community of black publicists and public relations, and communications professionals.

