FORTUNATE SON: THE STORY OF BABY BOY FRANCIS By Brooks Eason Slated For November Release

Fortunate Son - The Story of Baby Boy Francis by Brooks Eason will be released nationwide this November. Scheduled for simultaneous publication in hardback (ISBN: 978-1948679541, 254 pages, $29.99), trade paper (ISBN: 978-1948679695, 254 pages, $15.99) and eBook ($5.99) editions, Fortunate Son (WordCrafts Press) will be available on November 6, 2019, wherever fine books are sold.

On the eve of the birth of his first grandchild, Mississippi lawyer Brooks Eason learned the truth about a mystery he'd lived with for nearly fifty years: the story of his birth and his birth mother's identity. Perhaps even more surprising was how the story was finally revealed: It turned out that Eason was a potential heir to an enormous fortune from his birth mother's family. His original identity finally saw the light of day only as result of litigation in four courts in two states, initiated in an effort to identify and find the heir. Eason, who was raised in Tupelo by loving parents, found out on the day his granddaughter was born that he began his life as Scott Francis, which remained his legal name for the first year of his life. Fortunate Son - The Story of Baby Boy Francis is the story of how he learned the story.

And what a story it is.

A truth-is-stranger-than-fiction memoir that unfolds in the Deep South, Fortunate Son is a deeply personal and deeply moving story about families, secrets, and choices. Resplendent with intrigue, drama, and mystery-all the hallmarks of a blockbuster novel-Fortunate Son is a true story, unembellished, unpretentious, and at times almost unbelievable. Eason, a gifted storyteller with an incredible story to tell, delivers a gripping, satisfying, meaningful memoir. Told with candor, wit, and honesty, Fortunate Son is a thoughtful and thought-provoking first person narrative that will have readers turning pages.

Though Eason was ultimately not the beneficiary of the fortune, he is quick to point out that he received a different kind of wealth: knowing the truth and finally being able to dive headfirst into the story of his origin, uncovering fascinating blood relatives and stories along the way.

Much more than a memoir about birth and adoption, Fortunate Son is a long love letter from the author to the parents who raised him, a heartfelt thank you to the birth mother who gave him the whole world when she gave him away, and a moving tribute to his beloved daughter who faced circumstances similar to those his birth mother faced and bravely chose to keep her baby. A tale of two stories that unfolded in different times, Fortunate Son is an extraordinary story extraordinarily well-told.

Brooks Eason has practiced law in Jackson for more than 35 years but has resolved to trade in writing briefs for writing books. He lives with his wife Carrie and their two elderly rescue dogs, Buster and Maddie, and an adopted stray cat named Count Rostov for the central character in A Gentleman in Moscow, the novel by Amor Towles. In their spare time, the Easons host house concerts, grow tomatoes, and dance in the kitchen. Eason, who has three children and four grandchildren, is also the author of Travels with Bobby - Hiking in the Mountains of the American West about hiking trips with his best friend. Visit Brooks online at www.brookseason.com. WordCrafts Press is an independent publishing company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Visit WordCrafts online at www.wordcrafts.net.





