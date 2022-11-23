Erik Hengstrum Releases New Humorous Novel THE CAMPAIGN OF PEERLESS KENT
Tag along with Peerless Kent on his political journey, and prepare to laugh and be stunned!
Author Erik Hengstrum has released his new novel, The Campaign of Peerless Kent. Take a break from the heavy politics in the news headlines and join Peerless Kent on a bumpy campaign trail.
Thirty-one-year-old Calabasas resident Peerless Kent is forced into a political deathmatch against one of the most dangerous Congressmen in America.
Just when Peerless thinks it can't get any worse, he falls in love with the Congressman's daughter!
Can Peerless Kent win a few votes?
Can he give a speech without being booed or having something thrown at him?
Can he win the heart of the woman of his dreams?
Can he even survive until election night?
About the Author:
Erik Hengstrum has a decade-plus of success as a content writer working on the client side for a slew of startups and a boutique commercial printer.
He wrote radio commercials for one of the largest media companies in the world. Or as he likes to call them...thirty-second and one-minute stories.
Erik wrote most of the "The Campaign of Peerless Kent" at different locations, up and down Pacific Coast Highway with the ocean breeze at his back.
Find out more about the author and his book on Twitter or Facebook
