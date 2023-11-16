Dr. Patrick Sanaghan Releases New Self-Help Book CLIMBING BUBBLES: How To Increase Your 'Creative IQ'

This groundbreaking book provides readers with invaluable insights and practical strategies to unlock their creative potential.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Book Review: SHAKESPEARE – THE MAN WHO PAYS THE RENT, Judi Dench Photo 1 Book Review: SHAKESPEARE, Judi Dench
Award Winning Musician, Author, Disability Rights Advocate Lachi Secures Publishing Deal W Photo 2 Award Winning Musician, Author, Disability Rights Advocate Lachi Secures Publishing Deal With Tiny Reparations Books
Gitte Tamar to Release New Horror/Psychological Thriller DANJE Photo 3 Gitte Tamar to Release New Horror/Psychological Thriller DANJE
Dr. Khwaja Moinuddin Releases I.N.S.P.I.R.E. – A Game-Changing Approach To Transforming Photo 4 Dr. Khwaja Moinuddin Releases I.N.S.P.I.R.E. – A Game-Changing Approach To Transforming Organizations

Dr. Patrick Sanaghan Releases New Self-Help Book CLIMBING BUBBLES: How To Increase Your 'Creative IQ'

From Everyday Thinker to Creative Innovator: Dive into 'Climbing Bubbles' and Boost Your Creative IQ.

Courageland Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of a transformative self-help book, Climbing Bubbles: How To Increase Your "Creative IQ", authored by Dr. Patrick Sanaghan. This groundbreaking book provides readers with invaluable insights and practical strategies to unlock their creative potential.

In Climbing Bubbles, Dr. Patrick Sanaghan challenges the conventional notion that creativity is limited to a select group of "creative types." He asserts that creativity is a universal trait that can be cultivated and improved by anyone, emphasizing its practical and learnable nature. Drawing on more than two decades of research in leadership creativity, Dr. Sanaghan offers a concise and engaging guide to elevating your Creativity IQ.

Within the pages of Climbing Bubbles, readers will discover a treasure trove of over 50 practical strategies and exercises meticulously designed to nurture personal creativity and equip them with the tools to overcome life's challenges. Just as a muscle requires regular exercise to stay strong, creativity must be cultivated to flourish. "Climbing Bubbles" serves as the gateway to unlocking and harnessing your creative potential.

About the Author:
Dr. Patrick Sanaghan is a highly respected organizational consultant and the president of The Sanaghan Group, a firm specializing in leadership development, executive coaching, strategic planning, and leadership transitions. With over 30 years of experience, he has collaborated with more than 250 campuses and numerous organizations in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors. Through NACUBO and Academic Impressions, he has taught thousands of leaders how to conduct collaborative and transparent strategic planning processes.

Dr. Sanaghan is the coauthor and author of 12 previous books and has published 50 articles and monographs in the fields of strategic planning, leadership, leadership transitions, and change management. He has also contributed as a board member of the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Currently residing in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Dr. Sanaghan's wealth of knowledge and expertise makes "Climbing Bubbles" a must-read for those seeking to enhance their creativity.

Climbing Bubbles is now available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Climbing-Bubbles-Increase-Your-Creative-ebook/dp/B0CJRZMSTX . To learn more about Dr. Patrick Sanaghan and his work, please visit his website at http://www.thesanaghangroup.com and connect with him on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/patrick.sanaghan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drpatsanaghan/
Dr. Patrick Sanaghan's belief is clear: "We're all creative," and he demonstrates how to enhance this skill. Climbing Bubbles unveils strategies to boost your Creative IQ, guiding you to innovation's peak.



RELATED STORIES - Books

1
Prepare Your Child For A Brighter Financial Future With The Captivating BEAR MCSAVINGS Fin Photo
Prepare Your Child For A Brighter Financial Future With The Captivating BEAR MCSAVINGS Financial Literacy Series

Prepare your child for a brighter financial future with the captivating Bear McSavings Children's Financial Literacy Series. Introducing 'Beyond an Allowance: Understanding Income,' the first book in the series that engages young readers in learning about the world of finances.

2
Dive Into The Heart-Pounding World Of Bruce Goldwells TALL TALES & SHORT STORIES Photo
Dive Into The Heart-Pounding World Of Bruce Goldwell's TALL TALES & SHORT STORIES

Brace yourselves for an electrifying literary adventure as Bruce Goldwell invites readers to plunge into the heart-pounding world of 'Tall Tales & Short Stories.'

3
Dr. Khwaja Moinuddin Releases I.N.S.P.I.R.E. – A Game-Changing Approach To Transform Photo
Dr. Khwaja Moinuddin Releases I.N.S.P.I.R.E. – A Game-Changing Approach To Transforming Organizations

Dr. Khwaja Moinuddin introduces I.N.S.P.I.R.E., a game-changing approach to transforming organizations. Discover the revolutionary framework that empowers individuals and organizations to navigate change successfully.

4
Award Winning Musician, Author, Disability Rights Advocate Lachi Secures Publishing Deal W Photo
Award Winning Musician, Author, Disability Rights Advocate Lachi Secures Publishing Deal With Tiny Reparations Books

Award-winning musician, author, and disability rights advocate Lachi has secured a publishing deal with Tiny Reparations Books.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Video
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You