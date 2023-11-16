Dr. Patrick Sanaghan Releases New Self-Help Book CLIMBING BUBBLES: How To Increase Your 'Creative IQ'

From Everyday Thinker to Creative Innovator: Dive into 'Climbing Bubbles' and Boost Your Creative IQ.

Courageland Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of a transformative self-help book, Climbing Bubbles: How To Increase Your "Creative IQ", authored by Dr. Patrick Sanaghan. This groundbreaking book provides readers with invaluable insights and practical strategies to unlock their creative potential.

In Climbing Bubbles, Dr. Patrick Sanaghan challenges the conventional notion that creativity is limited to a select group of "creative types." He asserts that creativity is a universal trait that can be cultivated and improved by anyone, emphasizing its practical and learnable nature. Drawing on more than two decades of research in leadership creativity, Dr. Sanaghan offers a concise and engaging guide to elevating your Creativity IQ.

Within the pages of Climbing Bubbles, readers will discover a treasure trove of over 50 practical strategies and exercises meticulously designed to nurture personal creativity and equip them with the tools to overcome life's challenges. Just as a muscle requires regular exercise to stay strong, creativity must be cultivated to flourish. "Climbing Bubbles" serves as the gateway to unlocking and harnessing your creative potential.

Dr. Patrick Sanaghan is a highly respected organizational consultant and the president of The Sanaghan Group, a firm specializing in leadership development, executive coaching, strategic planning, and leadership transitions. With over 30 years of experience, he has collaborated with more than 250 campuses and numerous organizations in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors. Through NACUBO and Academic Impressions, he has taught thousands of leaders how to conduct collaborative and transparent strategic planning processes.

Dr. Sanaghan is the coauthor and author of 12 previous books and has published 50 articles and monographs in the fields of strategic planning, leadership, leadership transitions, and change management. He has also contributed as a board member of the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Currently residing in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Dr. Sanaghan's wealth of knowledge and expertise makes "Climbing Bubbles" a must-read for those seeking to enhance their creativity.

Dr. Patrick Sanaghan's belief is clear: "We're all creative," and he demonstrates how to enhance this skill. Climbing Bubbles unveils strategies to boost your Creative IQ, guiding you to innovation's peak.