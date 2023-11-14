Dive Into The Heart-Pounding World Of Bruce Goldwell's TALL TALES & SHORT STORIES

Brace yourselves for an electrifying literary adventure as Bruce Goldwell invites readers to plunge into the heart-pounding world of "Tall Tales & Short Stories." This captivating collection weaves together a series of breathtaking short stories, previously confined to the digital realm, now bound into a physically enthralling paperback volume.

Prepare to be swept away on an adrenaline-pumping journey through the spine-tingling horrors of the "Gallery of Nightmares." Unearth the enigmatic secrets within "Whispers of the Past" as you're pulled deeper into a web of intrigue. Hold your breath as you witness the bone-chilling transformation in "The Reluctant Vampire: Clara's Transformation." Allow "Ghostly Guidance" to beckon you into a world of thrilling adventures that will keep you on the edge of your seat. And last but not least, embark on a powerful journey as you crack open "The Time Traveling Diary," where time itself unravels.

But keep in mind, this is just the beginning-more heart-stopping short story collections are on the horizon! Don't miss your chance to claim your very own copy of Goldwell's "Tall Tales & Short Stories," and brace yourself for an unforgettable experience that will leave you breathless.

To discover more of Bruce Goldwell's pulse-pounding works, venture into the depths of his website (link included in the book) or search for his name on Amazon, where you'll stumble upon his riveting fantasy adventure series, crafted especially for young readers. Get ready to plunge into a world where wonder awaits, and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime!

Featured eBook:

"The Time Traveling Diary" tells the captivating story of Ana, a young woman who stumbles upon her late grandmother's diary. As she delves deeper into its pages, Ana discovers the diary holds an incredible power: the ability to change future events. As she experiments with rewriting history, Ana finds herself caught in a moral dilemma-should she continue to change the course of events or leave destiny untouched?

Throughout this exciting and emotional journey, Ana battles with the questions of fate and choice, wondering whether she has the right to intervene in the lives of those around her. The story weaves together themes of love, loss, and morality as Ana confronts the consequences of her actions and comes to grip with her newfound responsibility.

Following this captivating narrative, author Goldwell takes readers further into a thoughtful discussion about Fate vs Choice. Delving into various philosophical perspectives, religious beliefs and their roles in shaping ideas about fate and destiny, psychological and scientific insights on how these issues affect human behavior, and real-world applications demonstrating the relevance of the age-old debate in our everyday lives. This enriching book invites readers to not only enjoy an immersive story but also ponder deeply on the concepts that drive our lives.