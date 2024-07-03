Christopher Leigh Dodson Releases New Middle-Grade Chapter Fantasy - MAGIC IN A TUB REIMAGINED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step Into a World of Enchantment with Magic In A Tub Reimagined - When reality becomes too much, Carter finds refuge in a magical dream world where every adventure teaches the true power of friendship.

Author Christopher Leigh Dodson has released his latest middle-grade fantasy novel, Magic In A Tub Reimagined, the second book in the captivating Magic In A Tub series. Published on July 1, 2024, this magical tale promises to whisk young readers away to a world where the lines between reality and dreams blur, and every challenge is met with a touch of magic.

Feeling overwhelmed and desperate for escape, Carter finds himself transported into a magical dream realm where the ordinary becomes extraordinary. Here, he encounters fantastical beings and makes new friends who not only aid him in this enchanting world but also provide unexpected support in his reality. Guided by his newfound companions, Carter sets out on a quest to seek the Master Wizard Aquamist, the key to returning home. Along the way, he learns valuable lessons about bravery, friendship, and the power of believing in oneself.

This thrilling tale seamlessly blends real-life challenges with the wonder of fantasy, capturing the imagination and hearts of middle-grade readers everywhere. Join Carter on his magical journey today! Get your copy of Magic In A Tub Reimagined and discover a world of enchantment, bravery, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship.

About the Author:

Christopher Leigh Dodson was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on February 9th, 1969. He now resides in Palm Bay, Florida, with his wife, Patricia, to whom he has been happily married for 33 years. They met at a Bon Jovi concert on Valentine's Day in Birmingham, Alabama. Together, they have four adult children and two grandsons. Christopher and Patricia enjoy playing video games and watching reality television together. The idea for the Archmage series was conceived while spending time with family in their swimming pool. What started as a game idea evolved into a compelling book series. Christopher's quote, "Always look into the clouds and see the beautiful things you can find," reflects his imaginative spirit and love for storytelling.

Get your copy of Magic In A Tub Reimagined today and embark on a magical adventure that will captivate young readers and transport them to a world of fantasy and wonder.

Purchase Link: Magic In A Tub Reimagined on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Magic-Tub-Reimagined-adventure-friendship-ebook/dp/B0CWPHNCV2/

