Checking In: STREET FIGHTER: THE OFFICIAL STREET FOOD COOKBOOK Out June 1

ThisÂ cookbookÂ features delectable treats found inÂ foodÂ stalls on the streets of Japan, Spanish to tapas from a flamenco tavern, and more.

Apr. 20, 2021 Â 

Inspired by the diverse nationalities of the iconic characters in Capcom's Street FighterTM video game franchise, Street Fighter: The Official Street Food Cookbook (Insight Editions; June 1, 2021) offers easy-to-make recipes that are perfect for your next party... or one-on-one showdown.

Join beloved character Sakura Kasugano-high school student, martial artist, and world traveler- as she embarks on a trip around the globe, training, fighting, and trying out delicious new street food snacks. In this book, she shares the stories of her encounters with other fighters and their favorite recipes from their hometowns.

This cookbook features delectable treats found in food stalls on the streets of Japan, Spanish tapas from a flamenco tavern, snacks on a pier in the Amazon River basin, and much more. With easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions, this cookbook features recipes and characters sure to please fans of the Street Fighter series worldwide.

Packed with vibrant photography as well as information about each fighter and the dish they inspired, this book will level up your skills in the kitchen, making it the ultimate culinary companion for everyone from skilled cooks to new challengers.


