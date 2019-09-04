Charity Anthology Features Stephen King, Neil Gaiman And More

Gestalt Media announces "Dark Tides: A Charity Horror Anthology" (ISBN: 978-1733735537) featuring 31 of today's leading authors in the genre with 100% of the proceeds donated to the victims of the May 31, 2019 Virginia Beach shooting attack.

Virginia Beach has long been a place that people associate with beaches, nightlife, and a retreat from the stressors of the world; where the sun can shine down on you, and your cares are washed away briefly by the ocean waves.

On May 31, 2019 those waves ceased with the tragic shooting of 12 innocent people & wounding 4 more; turning a place known for relaxation and family fun - Dark.

"This book is to honor those who lost their lives in this tragedy," said John Questore, editor.

"We all talk about making a difference. This is what we can do to be that difference," said Jason Stokes, Founder Gestalt Media.

100% of net proceeds will be donated to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund c/o United Way South Hampton Roads.

"Dark Tides" features stories by: Stephen King, Neil Gaiman, Richard and Billy Chizmar, Chad Lutzke, Andrew Lennon, Brian James Freeman, Elizabeth Massie, Lisa Morton, F. Paul Wilson, Gene O'Neill, John Boden, Kevin J. Kennedy, Hanson Oak, Jason Stokes, John R. Little, Mark Allan Gunnells, John Palisano, John Skipp, Kelli Owen, Justin M. Woodward, Kenneth W. Cain, Matthew Brockmeyer, Ray Garton, Mark Matthews, Paul Kane, Somer Canon, Taylor Grant, William F. Aicher, Todd Keisling and Tony Bertauski.

Pre-order will run on IndieGoGo from August 30, 2019 to Oct. 1, 2019. The anthology will release on Amazon, BN.com and local bookstores on Oct. 1, 2019.

Campaign link: www.indiegogo.com/projects/dark-tides-a-charity-anthology/

A full release about this anthology can be found on our website at the Gestalt Media Website: gestalt-media.com/blog/announcing-dark-tides-a-charity-anthology

About Gestalt Media:

Gestalt Media is an indie publisher based in Burnsville, N.C. We pride ourselves on honoring the literary traditions of the past while bringing fresh ideas to a new generation of leaders and thinkers. Learn more: http://gestalt-media.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/Xyg7jTggsZA





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You