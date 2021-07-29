Brooklyn Ann Releases New Urban Fantasy, Paranormal Romance LEAVING THE SHADOWS

Author Brooklyn Ann has announced the release of her new urban fantasy, paranormal romance, Leaving the Shadows. This is the eighth book in the Brides of Prophecy series.

It all started when, instead of her pet wolf, Sylvis found a naked man in her bedroom.

Lead guitarist and apprentice mage Sylvis Jagwolfe has always been the quiet member of Rage of Angels. Though she enjoys spending time with her bandmates, she treasures moments of solitude when it's just her, a guitar, and the wolf that's been glued to her side lately. However, when battles against the Evil One's horde accelerate, and her wolf turns out not to be a wolf, Sylvis discovers that she can't remain in her shell any longer. She must emerge from the shadows, embrace her growing powers, and confront her awakening heart... or risk her side losing a critical alliance in the wars to come.

Leaving the Shadows is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Formerly an auto-mechanic, Brooklyn Ann thrives on writing romance featuring unconventional heroines and heroes who adore them. Author of historical paranormal romance in her critically acclaimed "Scandals with Bite" series, urban fantasy in the cult favorite, "Brides of Prophecy" novels, and the award winning, "Hearts of Metal Series, she's now writing the "B Mine" series, horror romances riffing on the 1970s and 1980s horror movies.

She lives in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with her gamer son, rockstar/IT Guy boyfriend, and four cats.