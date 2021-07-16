Boroughs Publishing Group Launches Romance Podcast

Where Story Matters is a monthly podcast focused on romance author interviews, roundtable discussions, plus Q&A between the audience and the roundtable panelists.

Listen below!

The first podcast aired on June 15th 2021 and consists of four segments:

The Interview

- With best-selling romance author, Susan Mac Nicol

The Roundtable

- Topic: Women Writing Male/Male Romance, Kosher or an Affront?

- The Roundtable guests are all male/male romance authors: David C. Dawson, Susan Mac Nicol, Andy Gallo, and Sue Brown

The Editor's POV

- Looking at demystifying editing, the secrets to better writing and why story matters so much to Boroughs

- Hosted by Boroughs editors

Audience Q&A

- Full-on audience participation allowing readers to get closer to the authors they love

QUOTE FROM MICHELLE KLAYMAN, CEO

"Here at Boroughs Publishing Group, we give our readers a reason to dream, embrace true love, get a slice of life with diverse families, and be fulfilled with a happily ever after. The podcast is an extension of our goals - giving readers the opportunity to delve into our authors' imagination, where all the magic begins."

THE BOROUGHS DIFFERENCE

Boroughs prides itself on being a little different from other publishers. The company was created to provide quality romance stories from a diverse and inclusive family of authors who ignite readers' dreams and passion for emotional fulfilment. The essence of the Boroughs brand is about how fulfilment and true love are possible for anyone brave enough to open their heart.

For Readers it's about building a library of well-written, emotionally satisfying stories.

For Authors, Boroughs provides a truly supportive and encouraging environment in

every step of the publishing journey.