Black Quill Announces Joan O'Hagan's Historical Thriller A ROMAN DEATH
Skullduggery and scheming in Ancient Rome on the eve of Caesar's assassination.
Historical thriller set in Ancient Rome. In 45 BC, Julius Caesar is at the height of his power. Lucius Scaurus, the young, good-looking fiancé of a high-society girl is poisoned at the couple's own pre-wedding banquet. In the trial that follows, Roman society is shocked when the girl's mother, Helvia, is accused of not only of murder, but of incest. Cicero comes to Helvia's defence, but the killer's identity remains a mystery until the final twist - or two.
A Roman Death is available for purchase in print and ebook.
Book Details:
Publisher: Black Quill Press
ISBN: 978-0648002000
ASIN: B07GZ8ZKTH
Pages: 256
Genre: Historical Thriller
About the Author:
Joan O'Hagan's other books include Incline and Fall (Angus & Robertson), Death and a Madonna (Macmillan), Against the Grain (Macmillan) and Jerome & His Women (Black Quill Press).
Purchase Links:
