Black Quill Announces Joan O'Hagan's Historical Thriller A ROMAN DEATH

Black Quill Press announces Joan O'Hagan's historical thriller, A Roman Death.

Skullduggery and scheming in Ancient Rome on the eve of Caesar's assassination.

Historical thriller set in Ancient Rome. In 45 BC, Julius Caesar is at the height of his power. Lucius Scaurus, the young, good-looking fiancé of a high-society girl is poisoned at the couple's own pre-wedding banquet. In the trial that follows, Roman society is shocked when the girl's mother, Helvia, is accused of not only of murder, but of incest. Cicero comes to Helvia's defence, but the killer's identity remains a mystery until the final twist - or two.

A Roman Death is available for purchase in print and ebook.

Book Details:

A Roman Death

By Joan O'Hagan

Publisher: Black Quill Press

ISBN: 978-0648002000

ASIN: B07GZ8ZKTH

Pages: 256

Genre: Historical Thriller

About the Author:

Joan O'Hagan's other books include Incline and Fall (Angus & Robertson), Death and a Madonna (Macmillan), Against the Grain (Macmillan) and Jerome & His Women (Black Quill Press).

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07GZ8ZKTH

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-roman-death-joan-ohagan/1014011498?ean=9780648002017

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/a-roman-death-1

https://books.apple.com/us/book/a-roman-death/id1434761517?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9780648002000

https://blackquillpress.com/independent-publishing/a-roman-death/





