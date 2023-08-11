Bill Viola Jr. Releases New Self-Help Book - Common Sensei: How To Earn A Black Belt In Life

This book is a powerful roadmap for those ready to evolve from the ordinary to the extraordinary, from aimless wanderers to true-life warriors.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Philly AIDS Thrift to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration for Giovanni's Room, America's Lon Photo 1 Philly AIDS Thrift to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration for Giovanni's Room, America's Longest Running LGBTQ Bookstore
Book Review: DIVA, V&A Exhibition Photo 2 Book Review: DIVA, V&A Exhibition
THE NIGHT HOUSE By Jo Nesbø To Be Released This October Photo 3 THE NIGHT HOUSE By Jo Nesbø To Be Released This October
Gitte Tamar Releases New Children's Book In Time For The Halloween Season - THE LONELY GHO Photo 4 Gitte Tamar Releases New Children's Book In Time For The Halloween Season - THE LONELY GHOST

Bill Viola Jr. Releases New Self-Help Book - Common Sensei: How To Earn A Black Belt In Life

Bill Viola Jr. Releases New Self-Help Book - Common Sensei: How To Earn A Black Belt In Life

Accomplished author, filmmaker, and life coach Bill Viola Jr. presents his latest self-help work, Common Sensei: How to Earn a Black Belt in Life.

Published by Kumite Classic Entertainment, this transformative guide offers readers a comprehensive toolkit for personal growth, success, and fulfillment, empowering them to harness their inner strength and become modern-day life champions with "6 Samurai Mindsets" for empowerment.

In Common Sensei, Bill Viola Jr. has distilled a lifetime of wisdom into an engaging guide that leads readers through the journey of mastering their lives, one day at a time. This book is a powerful roadmap for those ready to evolve from the ordinary to the extraordinary, from aimless wanderers to true-life warriors.

The essence of Common Sensei lies in achieving the much-coveted Black Belt in Life - a state of profound balance that encompasses desires and necessities, careers and relationships, education and health. It's about understanding that genuine happiness is the ultimate treasure. As Viola Jr. eloquently explains, "Happiness is richer than any material wealth; it's the true measure of success, and it's already within you."

Viola Jr.'s insights are as practical as they are profound. Common Sensei is not only a guide; it's a transformational tool. It empowers readers to set meaningful goals, take strategic actions, and uncover their authentic purpose. As the author wisely advises, "Chasing purpose leads to catching happiness."

Common Sensei is more than just a book; it's a lifeline for today's youth who often find themselves inadequately prepared for the real world. Traditional education often falls short in imparting practical life skills, but Common Sensei fills that gap with indispensable knowledge on everything from finance to personal well-being.

Bill Viola Jr., a bestselling author and filmmaker, has become a beacon of wisdom for those seeking personal growth and enlightenment. As President of Kumite Classic Entertainment, Viola Jr. passionately inspires individuals to excel in their lives. His previous works include the critically acclaimed "Godfathers of MMA," which reached #1 on Amazon's sports category, and the compelling Tough Guys documentary. He extends his influence into the realm of major motion pictures, enriching his growing repertoire of credits. Common Sensei is his latest endeavor to empower readers with life-altering skills.

Common Sensei: How to Earn a Black Belt in Life is available on Amazon.



RELATED STORIES - Books

1
Zack Kohn Releases New Childrens Book Series - Pets Of Sunny Ridge Apartments Photo
Zack Kohn Releases New Children's Book Series - Pets Of Sunny Ridge Apartments

Accomplished author and poet, Zack Kohn, is excited to announce the launch of his brand-new children's picture book series, Pets of Sunny Ridge Apartments. The series debuts with two captivating titles: Tommy Takes A Fall, released in July 2023, and Tommy Gets A Second Chance, released in August 2023.

2
Thomas LeBrun Releases New Action Thriller, STONE COLD Photo
Thomas LeBrun Releases New Action Thriller, STONE COLD

Thomas LeBrun has announced the upcoming release of his new action thriller, Stone Cold. This is the second book in the Cameron Stone Action Thriller series and will be released on August 18, 2023.

3
THE NIGHT HOUSE By Jo Nesbø To Be Released This October Photo
THE NIGHT HOUSE By Jo Nesbø To Be Released This October

#1 New York Times best-selling author Jo Nesbø is known around the world for his gritty crime novels that explore the darkest corners of the human psyche and shroud readers in their chilling, moody atmospheres.

4
Gitte Tamar Releases New Childrens Book In Time For The Halloween Season - THE LONELY GHOS Photo
Gitte Tamar Releases New Children's Book In Time For The Halloween Season - THE LONELY GHOST

As the leaves begin to turn and the crisp autumn breeze fills the air, BTW LLC has announced the release of The Lonely Ghost, an endearing children's book by author Gitte Tamar.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You