Bill Percy Has Released a New Mystery Novel, STANDING OUR GROUND

Author Bill Percy has announced the release of his new mystery, Standing Our Ground. This will be book four in his Monastery Valley mystery series. Scheduled for release by Black Rose Writing on January 23, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

A cold-blooded murder. The victim: A fourteen-year-old boy. The shooter waits patiently for the cops and calmly explains his right to kill the boy. "I was defending my property." Can Deputy Andi Pelton find the evidence to break through the killer's stand-your-ground defense? Suddenly, Sheriff Ben Stewart almost dies and cannot campaign for re-election. Andi knows she must take his place-her nemesis, Deputy Brad Ordrew, runs unopposed and he's promised to fire her when he's sheriff. Can she stand her own ground to stay in Monastery Valley while she tries to solve the murder and defends herself against scurrilous political ads paid for by a mysterious stranger?

Standing Our Ground is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:



Bill Percy, an award-winning novelist, draws on his experiences as a psychotherapist to write vivid, engaging tales of people confronting painful and challenging mysteries. His previous novels in the Monastery Valley series, Climbing the Coliseum, Nobody's Safe Here, and The Bishop Burned the Lady, were finalists or distinguished favorites in multiple book award competitions. Bill lives with his wife, Michele, in Hope, Idaho, above the shore of idyllic Lake Pend Oreille in the shadow of the rugged Cabinet Mountains.

Contact:

Website: http://www.billpercybooks.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BillPercyAuthor

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BillPercyBooks

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/mystery-standing-our-ground/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Standing-Ground-Monastery-Valley-Book-ebook/dp/B0821SZMFJ

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/standing-our-ground-bill-percy/1135067635?ean=9781684334230

https://www.blackrosewriting.com/mysterysuspense/standingourground

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781684334230





