Author Sunayna Prasad Releases New Middle Grade Fantasy

Author Sunayna Prasad announces the release of the second book in her Alyssa McCarthy's Magical Missions middle grade fantasy series, The Unruly Curse. Book one, The Frights of Fiji was released in October 2018.

History, like magic, has a habit of repeating itself...

It's been six months since thirteen-year-old Alyssa McCarthy left magic behind for good. Or so she thought...

Then the enchanted objects that protected her disappear. Now a skeleton named Errol has cursed her with magical powers that keep getting her in trouble. Suddenly strange things are happening with disastrous effects, and if Alyssa can't remove the magic, she will lose everything she holds dear.

In order to get rid of her unwanted wizardry, Alyssa will have to boost her bravery and confidence and determine who Errol really is. But every time Alyssa uses an enchantment, Errol is one step closer to getting his flesh back and becoming alive, and he will do anything to achieve his goals...even if it means destroying Alyssa's happiness.

Originally published in 2016 as "Wizardry Goes Wild" and "The Uncontrollable Curse" in April 2019, "The Unruly Curse" is book two in the exciting and suspenseful paranormal Magical Missions series.

Book Details:

The Unruly Curse

Alyssa McCarthy's Magical Missions, Book 2

By Sunayna Prasad

Publisher: S.A. Prasad Publishing

Published: July 2019

ISBN: 978-1386917793

ASIN: B07SGLLF8W

Pages: 173

Genre: Middle Grade Fantasy

About the Author:

Sunayna Prasad is passionate about fantasy and magic in fiction. She has also written the previous installment, "The Frights of Fiji" and enjoys worldbuilding. She lives in New York.

Contact:

Website: http://www.sunaynaprasadbooks.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SunaynaPrasad

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/middle-grade-fantasy-the-unruly-curse/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Unruly-Alyssa-McCarthys-Magical-Missions-ebook/dp/B07SGLLF8W

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-unruly-curse-sunayna-prasad/1132295988?ean=2940156485529

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-unruly-curse

https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-unruly-curse/id1471013292?mt=11&app=itunes





