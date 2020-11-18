Author Scott Langteau Releases New Children's Book THE FROG AT THE WINDOW

Children's Author Scott J. Langteau Delivers Wild Christmas Tale in Holiday Release: "The Frog at the Window".

Kirkus Reviews calls "The Frog at the Window (A Completely Wild Christmas Tale)", an "uproariously funny seasonal romp...with a building sense of anarchy!"

Video game producer (Medal of Honor; Call of Duty) turned children's author (Sofa Boy; BULLIED), Scott J. Langteau, "tells a hilarious Christmas story" - Kirkus, about an enterprising group of forest animals led by a tiny, green frog, who quickly turn a family's private home into their own, personal, vacation rental. What would you bet things go WILD from there? In "The Frog at the Window (A Completely Wild Christmas Tale)", a thoughtful young girl named Katy, motivated by her concern for the comfort of her newfound friend, offers up a timeless gift in this holiday vacation story that might just kickstart a furry new tradition in your own home!

While Katy and her family spend a snowy Christmas away at Grandma's, a cold and clever little frog jumps at the ch¬ance to move into their warm, empty home. Unfortunately, so does every other four-legged forest dweller in the area. With the perfect holiday vacation house overrun with guests, chaos quickly erupts until the group finds a peaceful solution in this holiday tale of tails. What begins as a break from the wintry woolly land transforms into an annual holiday tradition of kindness and generosity. Inspired by a photo (captured on a rainy night and posted to social media) of a small frog clinging to the living room window of Scott's hometown librarian, "The Frog at the Window (A Completely Wild Christmas Tale)", quickly evolved into a Christmas story with a message for every season. Reedsy Discovery gives "The Frog at the Window" 5-Stars proclaiming it a "Must Read" describing it as: "A magical Christmas story that will bring a warm smile to even the most cynical heart.

Author Scott J. Langteau, is best known for his Brothers Grimm-like "media moderation" fantasy "Sofa Boy" (now in an updated 10th anniversary edition), and for his critically and commercially successful work as the primary producer for titles in the acclaimed "Medal of Honor" and "Call of Duty" video game franchises. Langteau is also the Mom's Choice Award winning author of last year's "BULLIED", a modern day look at middle school bullying, that as a bullying survivor himself, is near and dear to his heart. He has also worked as a producer, writer, actor, and lyricist for companies including DreamWorks, Electronic Arts, Disney/Pixar and the Jim Henson Company.

"The Frog at the Window (A Completely Wild Christmas Tale)" by Scott J. Langteau, is a children's picture book for ages 6-9 arriving everywhere in hardcover and enhanced eBook on November 3rd, 2020, at a variety of online retailers including www.amazon.com, and www.shakethemoonbooks.com. It is also available for independent bookstores, libraries and schools through Follett/Baker and Taylor.

For advance review copies, author interviews, appearances and presentations, promotional digital art and illustrations, or additional information, please send a request to: info@shakethemoonbooks.com.

Additional Award-Winning titles by Shake the Moon Books and Scott J. Langteau:

BULLIED Hardcover, Enhanced eBook, 56pgs, Ages 8-12 ($17.95) ISBN: 978-0-692-14333-9

Sofa Boy Hardcover, Enhanced eBook, 40pgs, Ages 5-9 ($16.95) ISBN: 978-0-615-25125-7

The Question Hardcover, Enhanced eBook, 44pgs, Ages 5-9 ($16.95) ISBN: 978-0-615-53638-5

Shaking the Moon to Free the Stars eBook, poetry, 141pgs, Amazon, Ages 15+, $3.99

