Author Helen Harper Releases New Urban Fantasy HUMMINGBIRD

Fantasy author Helen Harper has announced the release of her new urban fantasy novel, Hummingbird. The book will be released by HarperFire on April 29, 2022.

Hummingbird is the first thrilling book in A Charade Of Magic. The fight for freedom starts here.

There are three absolutes in Mairi Wallace's world:

1. The Mages rule every city in Scotland with terrible, violent authority.

2. It is not physically possible for any woman to wield magic.

3. Mairi does not have a voice.

She is about to learn that none of these things have to be true.

From twisted wynds and tartan shops to a dangerous daemon and malevolent ravens, the future of a tattered nation might lie with one solitary woman.

Hummingbird

A Charade Of Magic, Book 1

By Helen Harper

Publisher: HarperFire

Release Date: April 29, 2022

ASIN: B09SBDQ3PP

Pages 280

Genre: Urban Fantasy

After teaching English literature in the UK, Japan and Malaysia, Helen Harper left behind the world of education following the worldwide success of her Blood Destiny series of books. She has always been a book lover, devouring science fiction and fantasy tales when she was a child growing up in Scotland. She currently lives in Edinburgh with far too many dogs and cats - not to mention the dragons, fairies, demons, wizards and vampires that seem to keep appearing from nowhere.