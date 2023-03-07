Author Carol Craig Releases New Fantasy Novel DANCING THE LOOM

Author Carol Craig has released her new fantasy novel, Dancing the Loom.

A richly crafted tale of sisterhood, magic and romance...

A captivating tale filled with magic, danger and intrigue. Imbued with rich and enchanting prose, it is at its heart a tale of friendship, sisterhood and love amid the perils of an ever changing world.

When Brigid Anne Dunsmore discovers a loom in the window of McGregor's Five and Dime, she has no idea it's about to change her life forever. Because this is no ordinary loom. No, this loom foretells the future. It forewarns her that the kingdom is in danger, and that she must find Henry Bookbinder if they are to have any hope of saving it. But who is Henry? And in danger from what or whom? Sinister forces are at work. Tired of fighting both the enemy and "the traditions" that hold her people in their spell, Brigid forms a women's army that marches on her nemesis, Alaric the Third, and his evil forces. But can she keep the kingdom alive amid the awesome forces of nature and the fearsome creatures that work to destroy her and her people?

Author Carol L. Craig has published three books besides Dancing the Loom:

The Vast In Between (Historical Women's Fiction)

A Thousand Bits of Wonderful (Romance)

The Great Unraveling (Historical Women's Fiction)

For over twenty years she has had the pleasure of editing a long list of traditionally published authors for Editing Gallery, LLC. She has been a guest speaker for Women Writing the West in Tucson, Arizona, has given one-on-one editing sessions at the Willamette Writers Conference. She has helped new writers get their start. And, she has spent many happy hours with friends at Colonyhouse, a writer's retreat in Oregon.

While at home in Oregon, she enjoys writing, reading, gardening and editing as well as coffee klatches with her husband and dog, Parker. Watch for two upcoming books, Threading the Loom, a sequel to Dancing the Loom, and A Walk in the Dark, the second in The Mending Warrior series.

