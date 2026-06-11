Review: HIS GIRL WATSON: A SHERLOCK NOIR at Alleyway Theatre

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Everything old is new again. And our old sleuth Sherlock Holmes is back at it in an all new adventure with more twists and turns than ever. Playwright Kevin Cirone was a winner of the 2025 Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award for his new play HIS GIRL WATSON: A SHERLOCK NOIR, based on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle. The prestigious award is presented by Buffalo's Alleyway Theatre, who now produces the play in it's world premiere.

Sherlock Holmes was and will always be the premiere detective known for his acumen solving mysteries in Victorian England. With is trusted pal Dr. Watson at his side, the beloved duo have been the subject of numerous novels, plays and films. Cirone uses this notoriety to fashion a tale set in the dark seedy streets of Boston in 1946, where Sherlock now lives in exile and the Dr Watson is now a female physician Josie Watson. Cirone's fascination with the film noir genre made famous in the 1940's sets the stage for a post war story that creatively intrigues at every turn.

The plot centers around the new Dr Watson's medical career and how her path intersects with Holmes. The writing is clever and often tongue in cheek, with just the right amount of humor to lighten the mood in a modern way. Without giving away the details, the new pair join a Boston detective in solving a murder that has repercussions for the entire community, including some crooked gangsters. The reluctant Holmes emerges from his self inflicted reclusive life to solve the crime, while Watson brings her own backstory of being a former member of the Women's Army Corps (WAC), who now cares for the injured and downtrodden after the war.

Director Robyn Lee has a great feel for the setting, complete with smokey nightclubs, a dreary detective office and slimy back alleys. The action plays out in dark, shadowy spaces, dimly lit with lots of cigarette smoking and whiskey mixed with amphetamines. Yes, Holmes now aims to kill the pains he has with drugs and alcohol. We must assume he is a timeless character, otherwise he would be near 100 years old in 1946. Lee brings a dramatic pacing to the proceedings, with tension and comedic releases all finely balanced.

Anna Fernandez is quite simply brilliant as Josie Watson. With a curt, brusque Boston accent , she inhabits the role with panache. This doctor has seen war and been traumatized by it, forming a persona that strives for morality when caring for patients. Yes medicine is her true calling in life. Fernandez is coy, glamorous and smart at every turn, bringing a no nonsense approach to her performance, that rivals any Sam Spade or Philip Marlowe.

When Holmes appears, the action gets rolling and Gregory Gjurich brings a cool calmness to his portrayal. Never flustered, Gjurich commands with a self assuredness that befits the character. And when the murder scene is found, his methods of deduction snap into gear. The audience was captivated with the detailed prowess of his reasoning. Gjurich is always in charge, even showing a more human side as his partnership with the new doctor delves into their private lives, which rarely have been detailed .

The rest of the ensemble plays multiple roles, and they all do it with finesse. Jacob Albarella play Boston Detective Leary with stern conviction, while forever chewing on a toothpick. His involvement give Holmes and Watson the springboard to dive into the investigation. Albarella brings a street smart portrayal that masterfully complements Holmes' deductive skills. Albarella also shines in the role of night club owner Corelli, full of bluster and evil.

Josh Wilde takes on many roles, notably as the son, Sonny Corelli, and later as the coroner. Wilde uses accents and costumes changes to expertly morph from role to role, shining in each.

Sara Kow-Falcone morphs from mysterious 'woman in green" to nightclub singer and others with confidence. Her petite stature and vulnerability was keenly felt, and her torch song singing perfectly set the mood.

Lex Cueva also handles their gender switching roles with conviction and a good sense of the stock characters of that period.

The set design by Jonas Harrison was as clever as the plot twists. The action plays out with the audience sitting on either side of the playing area, while a huge bank of file cabinets flanks the 3rd side. These cabinets can be pulled out as platforms, recessed to create doorways, or pulled out to be used as a bar. And when the "files" are needed, our Holmes masterfully opens them with his mind as papers fly out to aid him in his deductions. With two large light poles on the center of the stage, small set pieces are brought on and off all under the masterfully evocative lighting and sound design of Emma Schimminger. The background music of muted trumpets and quiet jazz firmly sets the era of film noir cinema. The production values are of the highest level and the ingenuity of the design is refreshing.

Costumes by Amaya Mack include tweeds and trench coats, and some smart outfits and a killer evening dress for Josie.

Special kudos to Fight Director Dainelle Rosvally, as bar room brawls, murders and abductions were executed with convincing realism

Cirone has done his research on both Holmes and film noir, and on most accounts the attention to detail was commendable, with some witty historical reference, including a Baker St address in Boston for Holmes and some play-on- word one liners. Even his title references not a film noir, but a 1940's screwball comedy HIS GIRL FRIDAY where a trusty female sidekick is tantamount. The concept of writing a play of Historical Fiction of sorts is intriguing (even though our sleuth is a fictional character, he is universally and historically known). At times the action dragged, as too many characters and name changes became involved and intertwined with the case, all atttempting to join Cirone's creative additions. The play appeared to have ended three times, and some judicious pruning or rearrangement of the final scenes of the script to streamline the ending would perhaps give a more satisfying conclusion. Cirone has all the makings of a fantastic rollercoaster mystery interwoven with his fascinating new character interplay. The overall concept fully deserves the finely nuanced production that HIS GIRL WATSON is receiving at Alleyway Theatre.

HIS GIRL WATSON:A SHERLOCK NOIR plays at Buffalo's Alleyway Theatre through June 27, 2026. Contact alleyway.com for more information

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