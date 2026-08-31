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MusicalFare to Present HAIR at Shea's 710 Theatre

Alexandria Watts and Eric Deeb Weaver co-direct a cast led by Bobby Cooke and Jalen Dalton.

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MusicalFare to Present HAIR at Shea's 710 Theatre

MusicalFare will present its production of Hair September 17-October 4 at Shea's 710 Theatre in Buffalo.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, the groundbreaking musical explores community, identity, politics, peace and the experience of young people confronting a changing world.

The score includes such songs as “Aquarius,” “Easy to Be Hard” and “Let the Sunshine In.”

Alexandria Watts and Eric Deeb Weaver will co-direct the production, with Weaver also serving as choreographer. Theresa Quinn is music director.

Cast of Hair

The cast will feature Bobby Cooke, Jalen Dalton, Jasmine Fiero, Andrew Giandomenico, Lily Jones, Stevie Lou Kemp, Nicholas Mastrodomenico, Talia Rose Mobley, Brittney Leigh Morton, Danielle Nodelman, Alex Reiser, Aaron Gabriel Saldana, Emma Theriot, Kendric Warrick and NJ Wingo IV.

Creative Team

Set, lighting and sound design is by Chris Cavanagh, with costume design by Kari Drozd and hair, wig and makeup design by Susan Drozd.

Performance Schedule

Hair will run September 17-October 4, with performances Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Meet-the-cast talkbacks will follow Thursday performances except for opening night on September 17. Tickets are $70.05, including fees, with student and group rates available. All seating is assigned. Performances will take place at Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street in Buffalo, New York. The venue is accessible.

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