MusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of DISASTER! THE MUSICAL

Musicalfare Theatre will present the regional premiere of DISASTER! THE MUSICAL, April 12th - May 14th at MusicalFare Theatre. Written by Seth Rudetsky & Jack Plotnick, directed by Randall Kramer, and choreographed by Robin Barker, with music direction by Theresa Quinn.

DISASTER! Is the 1970s disaster-movie musical spoof that's side-splittingly hilarious and features some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s, including "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff." This riotously funny musical comedy was written by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick.

It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost... or at least escape the killer rats.

The production stars Kyle Bassett-Baran, Kelly Copps, Kevin Craig, Arin Lee Dandes, Alex Anthony Garcia, Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, Stevie Jackson, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Jon May, Bob Mazierski, Jenny McCabe, Gabriella Jean McKinley, Jennifer Mysliwy, Ricky Needham, Maria Pedro and Emily Yancey.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is April 12th - May 14th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special "half-price preview" on Tuesday, April 11th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, April 12th.

Ticket prices: $50 General. Student & Group rates available. Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com