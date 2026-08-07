Marcel Lucont's WHINE LIST to Return to Rochester Fringe Festival

NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The ESL Rochester Fringe Festival announced that flâneur, raconteur, bon-viveur, and easily the greatest French comedian around, Marcel Lucont of Comedy Central at The Comedy Store, Set List (Sky Atlantic), and Live At The Electric (BBC), will return to Rochester this September with limited performances of the acclaimed, interactive, improvised show Marcel Lucont's Whine List. There will be three unique, live performances at Fringe on Friday, September 18 at 9pm, Saturday, September 19 at 9pm, and Sunday, September 20 at 5pm, in the festival's Spiegeltent, located at One Fringe Place, at the corner of Main and Gibbs Streets, in downtown Rochester.

Marcel Lucont's Whine List is a kind of group therapy session, but one where everybody will probably leave more depressed! Eager to cash in on humanity's obsession with self-help, Marcel Lucont offers audiences the chance to air their grievances, complaints, and whines in front of a man who has plenty of his own. The Daily Telegraph previously named the show one its Top Ten Comedy Picks at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The French, deadpan comedian Marcel Lucont is played by the award-winning, wildly-talented, London-based actor Alexis Dubus, who is a British stand-up comedian, sketch comedy artist and poet.

In addition to the Edinburgh Fringe, Dubus has starred in Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip (Netflix) and the television comedy specials Marcel Lucont: Numero Dix, Alexis Dubus: A Ruddy Brief History of Swearing and End of the Road.

He has also toured the world for the past 17 years as Marcel Lucont, performing worldwide at festivals, including the Melbourne Comedy Festival, New Zealand Comedy Festival, Cape Town Fringe, and La Jolla Playhouse's WOW Festival in San Diego. In addition to Rochester, upcoming appearances include the Lund Comedy Festival in Sweden. Awards have included the Fringe World Award for Best Comedy Show in 2013, the Amused Moose Award for Best Comedy Show at Edinburgh Fringe in 2012, and the new Marcel Lucont's Whine List podcast just won the Golden Lobes Podcast Award in London in May.

People all over the world have been entertained (and also a little stunned!) by Marcel Lucont's Whine List. Dubus says that the show offers a cathartic release, offering an outlet for people to unabashedly air their woes in life, but also experience the revelation that other people's woes are arguably worse. Once, a man in the audience shared about his attempt at fixing his home toilet that ended with disastrous results, while another time a woman told a story about how her child latched onto another woman's breasts at the beach. Still, perhaps the 'winner' was the man who fell into the grave he had been digging and had to shout for help for hours.

'Audiences go crazy for 'Marcel Lucont' and his distinct brand of comedy,' said Erica Fee, CEO and Festival Producer. 'I can't wait to hear the stories they'll share and watch the mischief unfold!'

Standard tickets for Marcel Lucont's Whine List begin at $33 and VIP Booths seating six are available starting at $199. As with other shows in the Spiegeltent, prices rise on September 12 at 12 noon. The show duration is 90 minutes. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. A cash bar is available. Content is recommended for ages 18+. The Spiegeltent is wheelchair accessible.

Also, on Saturday, September 19 at 2:30 p.m., Dubus will present a single matinee performance of the international Fringe family-favorite, Marcel Lucont: Les Enfants Terribles-a Gameshow for Awful Children. This is a wild family gameshow, in which kids get to be pests, politicians-and worse-to compete to be crowned the most awful child of the day. The show is as entertaining for adults as it is for kids! It is 60 minutes in duration and tickets start at $23.

The Fringe takes place September 15 - 26. Tickets to all shows are available online, via phone at (585) 957-9837 (additional phone fees apply) or via the Rochester Fringe Festival App, which is available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the festival's main box office at One Fringe Place at the corner of Main & Gibbs Streets starting September 13.

Don't Miss a Buffalo News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming