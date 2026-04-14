Interview: Kennedy Kanagawa And Kayla McSorley of RENT at STARRING BUFFALO AT SHEA'S

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​Starring Buffalo will produce the Pulitzer prize winning musical RENT as it’s spring production. For the first time in the company’s history, the show will be performed on the mainstage of Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for one performance only on Saturday May 9, 2026 at 2pm.

Starring Buffalo’s Artistic Director Drew Fornarola selected RENT after the company’s previous sold out performances of RENT at Shea’s 710 Theatre in 2021. RENT is also celebrating the 30th Anniversary of it’s Broadway debut. Audiences have come to love the modern day retelling of the Puccini's classic opera, “La Boheme,” RENT Composer Jonathan Larson tragically died before the opening on Broadway, but his magnum opus continues to enchant audiences, after winning the TONY AWARD for Best Musical.

Continuing the unique formula that has been Starring Buffalo’s trademark, Broadway actors will join Buffalo’s best musical theatre talents and a 130 person Community Chorus on the Shea’s stage to present a semi staged concert presentation of RENT. Without costumes or scenery, the entire show will be presented with a professional band.

Kennedy Kanagawa

Kayla McSorley

BROADWAYWORLD chatted with visiting artist Kennedy Kanagawa and local actress Kayla Mc Sorley in preparation for RENT

Starring as Mark, Broadway actor Kennedy Kanagawa will take the role originally played by Anthony Rapp. Kanagawa most recently had a great success in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s INTO THE WOODS, playing the puppeteer who brings the cow Milky White to life. The production, which originally started at the famed NY City Center ENCORES Series was so successful that it transferred to Broadway, and then toured the country. The first ENCORES cast included Sara Bareilles, Neil Patrick Harris and Gaving Creel. That tour started it’s tech rehearsals right here at Shea’s, where Buffalo audiences were the first to see the show. While many of the original cast cast changed, Kanagawa and Creel were two of those original members who went on tour . Creel tragically died soon after and Kanagawa states, "His friendship was so special to me. He was the biggest light and an incredible joyful leader for our company, so kind and generous."

Born in Japan to a Japanese father and American mother, Kennedy was given the alliterative first name of Kennedy to balance the two cultures. He has performed in NY with the Second Stage Co as well as the York Theatre Company. He has played the role of Ogie in WAITRESS at Theatre Under The Stars, as well as numerous roles in FROZEN and THE LITTLE MERMAID at the famed summer MUNY stage. He also was seen in the new musical by Drew Fornarola, TIANANMEN, staged at The Phoenix Theatre Company.

Kanagawa is no stranger to RENT, having played the part of Angel in a production at the New London Barn Playhouse and is excited to take on the lead role of Mark here in Buffalo. "Mark is more of a baritone part, and I'm usually cast in roles that lie much higher in my vocal range. So It will be fun exploring different ways in which I navigate this vocal track, making sure my voice stays resonant in the lower registers. He explains his love for RENT and believes "it was a ground breaking show for it's time and is really a time capsule for that era. I think I was actually 'off book' for most of it when I was going through puberty!"

Upon his upcoming return to Shea's Buffalo, he shares memories, " I had never toured before and I was struck by how beautiful the theatre is. We played many cities around the country, but Shea's really stands out as on of the more beautiful spaces. It was such a treat being able to perform there, and I remember being nervous because we had just closed on Broadway and weren't sure how we would be received, but Buffalo really welcomed us."

In discussing the single performance of Rent, Nagawa lastly shares that "I'm excited for how much of a whirlwind this is going to be and I'm also sad that is is going to be over just as quickly."

Playing Maureen will be Buffalo actor Kayla McSorley, giving her take on the role that was created by a young Idina Menzel. The Ottawa born actress received her BFA in performance from Niagara University and has been seen in productions in Canada, Buffalo and on the high seas . In 2022 she performed and was Dance Captain for the hit Broadway musical SIX aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines.

McSorley is no stranger to the Starring Buffalo experience, having performed with the company in HELLO DOLLY! and TITANIC in the past. She states, "this is a good challenge to put something up in a week and it's the smartest model for a theatrical company in Buffalo. It provides the perfect opportunity to bridge the gap between emerging artists, theatre lovers and Broadway professionals. Within a week we are breaking down any intimidation factor that comes from such a wide gap in journeys and experience levels. Suddenly we are all united in one place at the same time to share the love of theatre and create something beautiful."

McSorley is enjoying a very busy spring season. When not performing her Executive Assistant job at Buffalo's Theatre of Youth, she can presently be seen starring in the two woman musical ISLANDER now on stage at Buffalo's Irish Classical Theatre Company. Here she is the ultimate multi-tasker, acting and singing in this new a cappella folk tale, while actively controlling a looping board sound machine to create the soundscape.

In speaking of her education and theatrical experience McSorley states "I've learned the most in my career by observing colleagues. At Starring Buffalo, the local actors and community chorus get to see everyone in action, with the goal of everyone bringing a kind of collaborative effort." The life of a working actor often means "prioritizing and compartmentalizing, using life skills to cope with what can be a mentally exhausting career where mind, body and soul goes in to mastering the craft."

Next on the docket for McSorley is a production of ROCK OF AGES in her native Ottawa in June.

RENT will also star Broadway's Ben Jackson Walker as Roger. Walker's most recent role was of Romeo in the original Broadway production of & JULIET. American Idol Finalist Alyssa Wray returns to Buffalo to play Mimi, after her knockout performance of Delores in Starring Buffalo's production of SISTER ACT.

Local Buffalo actors include George L. Brown, Jake Hayes, Alexandra McArthur, Blaise Mercedes, Jennifer Mysliwy, Joe Russi and Josh Wilde.

Music Direction is by Karen Saxon, with Choreography by Chanon Judson, and Stage Direction is by Drew

Fornarola

Contact STARRINGBUFFALO.ORG for tickets and more information.

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