Write Club Summer Playfest to Return for Second Year in Brooklyn

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WRITE CLUB will bring back Summer Playfest for its second annual run this August! The play festival will take place at Target Margin Theatre on August 28th, 29th, and 30th.

WRITE CLUB is a cultivated collective by and for emerging artists in NYC to share their work. Since the collective's founding in 2024, the group has successfully curated and hosted WRITE CLUB events showcasing the work of over 80 artists, including playwrights, screenwriters, actors, directors, and more. Most recently, WRITE CLUB expanded its programming to host the Punching Bag Series, where five screenwriters and five playwrights came together to complete 10 full-length pieces over three months of workshopping, culminating in staged readings.

The collective brings back the second annual WRITE CLUB Summer Playfest to continue the mission of providing a safe place for early-career artists to experiment and exhibit their work. WRITE CLUB offers emerging playwrights, writers, and actors the resources and support necessary to align with the club's goal of closing the gap in accessibility in traditional theatre spaces.

WRITE CLUB, in its second year, is rapidly expanding and taking root in the local New York theatre and arts community. By combining the inherently isolating practice of writing and a strong ethos of community-building, WRITE CLUB has established itself as a home to many artists and their storie

WRITE CLUB welcomes all theater lovers to come to Target Margin Theatre on August 28th, 29th, and 30th. Support emerging artists in the city today and take part in a movement for a new landscape of theater and creative spaces.

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