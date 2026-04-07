World Music Institute to Present Cumbia Punk Band Son Rompe Pera at Brooklyn Bowl

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Son Rompe Pera, the Mexico City-based band known for blending marimba with cumbia and punk rock, will perform at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn as part of World Music Institute's Let's Dance Series in May.

The event will take place on Friday, May 8, 2026 at Brooklyn Bowl, located at 61 Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn. Doors open at 6 PM, with an opener (to be announced) at 8 PM, followed by Son Rompe Pera at 9:15 PM. Tickets are priced at $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show, with member prices available at $20 in advance and $24 day-of. This is a standing room only event for guests 21 and over, and is co-presented with Brooklyn Bowl.

Hailing from Naucalpan on the outskirts of Mexico City, the Gama brothers and their band Son Rompe Pera have shattered all preconceived notions of what a marimba-centered band can be, mixing the traditional form with their deep-rooted rebellion into a new genre called 'Cumbia Punk'.

Formed in 2017 by brothers Jesús Ángel (Kacho), Mongo, and Allan Gama, the five-piece band was discovered playing in Mexico City's sprawling La Lagunilla market. But their roots stretch back to the Gama brother's childhood, when they were taught to play the marimba by their beloved late father, Batuco, for whom their 2020 debut album is named. A marimba player by trade, Batuco instilled a love of the instrument and its traditional, folkloric repertoire into his sons - often bringing them along to perform at weddings and street performances. Later, the brothers would build on this foundation, while incorporating popular cumbia songs and infusing them with the energy and urgency of the punk rock and ska that they fell in love with as teenagers.

Today, with two critically acclaimed albums under their belt, the band continues to demonstrate their limitless potential in evolving the genre. With deep respect for their heritage and family, the brothers firmly believe that traditions are meant to be honored, but also reimagined for new audiences.