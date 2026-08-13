Wavy Awards to Bring 6th Annual Ceremony to Brooklyn

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The Wavys will present the 6th Annual Wavy Awards on Saturday, September 5, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The annual Wavy Awards celebrates independent artists, musicians and creators while bringing together the community supporting independent music. The event is part of The Wavys' broader mission to foster a more inclusive and equitable music landscape and create opportunities for independent artists.

The 2026 Wavy Awards will bring the Wavy community together for an evening celebrating this year's artists and nominees, with live performances and the annual awards presentation.

The Wavys is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting independent artists through community building, artist-centered programs and opportunities designed to help creators develop and connect.

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