Wavy Awards to Bring 6th Annual Ceremony to Brooklyn
The 6th Annual Wavy Awards on Saturday, September 5, 2026 in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
The Wavys will present the 6th Annual Wavy Awards on Saturday, September 5, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The annual Wavy Awards celebrates independent artists, musicians and creators while bringing together the community supporting independent music. The event is part of The Wavys' broader mission to foster a more inclusive and equitable music landscape and create opportunities for independent artists.
The 2026 Wavy Awards will bring the Wavy community together for an evening celebrating this year's artists and nominees, with live performances and the annual awards presentation.
The Wavys is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting independent artists through community building, artist-centered programs and opportunities designed to help creators develop and connect.
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Mar Jennings: ONE MAN SHOW – Live Reading
The Rat NYC (8/22-8/22)
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Troop 3200
Brooklyn Art Haus (8/14-8/16) PHOTOS
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GUSTAVO CASENAVE TRIO
Jazz On Main (9/19-9/19)
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Zarabanda Variations Album Release Concert
National Sawdust (8/31-8/31)
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Arielle Dundas: Sexual Politics
The Rat NYC (9/10-9/10)
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Tristan & Yseult
St. Ann's Warehouse (11/01-11/22)
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[Greater Than or Equal To]
Target Margin Theater (8/14-8/16)
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Resonance: an immersive AAPI+ and Queer dance experience
Roulette (8/21-8/22)
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Zeju Zheng Trio
Jazz On Main (9/03-9/03)
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In the Course of Love and Joy
St. Paul's Episcopal Church (4/09-4/09)