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THAT 80S IMPROV CHALLENGE: HORROR & DAVID HASSELHOFF EDITION to Take Place at Young Ethels

The event will take place on October 15.

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THAT 80S IMPROV CHALLENGE: HORROR & DAVID HASSELHOFF EDITION to Take Place at Young Ethels

That 80s Improv Challenge: Horror & David Hasselhoff Edition! will take place Thursday, October 15 at 7 p.m. at Young Ethels. In honor of Halloween, three improv teams will compete by creating scenes inspired by horror and David Hasselhoff videos from the 1980s.

Expect summer camp slashers, Hasselhoff bringing down the Berlin Wall, Satanic Panic, KITT the talking car, killer toy dolls, scary anti-drug commercials, and more. 

The event will feature teams Double D, Youmatics, and 4 Horsemen, along with celebrity judges. Harmon Leon (HBO Max) will host. Exepct all things Satanic Panic and David Hasselhoff.

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