THAT 80S IMPROV CHALLENGE: HORROR & DAVID HASSELHOFF EDITION to Take Place at Young Ethels

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That 80s Improv Challenge: Horror & David Hasselhoff Edition! will take place Thursday, October 15 at 7 p.m. at Young Ethels. In honor of Halloween, three improv teams will compete by creating scenes inspired by horror and David Hasselhoff videos from the 1980s.

Expect summer camp slashers, Hasselhoff bringing down the Berlin Wall, Satanic Panic, KITT the talking car, killer toy dolls, scary anti-drug commercials, and more.

The event will feature teams Double D, Youmatics, and 4 Horsemen, along with celebrity judges. Harmon Leon (HBO Max) will host. Exepct all things Satanic Panic and David Hasselhoff.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 11 Hrs 01 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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