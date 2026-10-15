TAROT CABARET Will Return to Brooklyn For Halloween One-Night Event

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Sunday Stages will present Tarot Cabaret at the A.R.T./New York Great Room, South Oxford Spaces (138 South Oxford St. Brooklyn NY 11217). There will only be one performance at 3pm on Saturday October 31st, 2026.

Performers include Ireland Fernandez-Cosgrove, Sophia Ruiz, Talia Lynn Ruiz, Tiffany Thompson, & Hanna van Belle. Produced by Alexa Powell, directed by Stevie Burggraaf, music directed by Reece Gurrell.

Every audience that comes to Tarot Cabaret will have a different experience! Each night includes the opportunity to set personal intentions and create a set-list from audience-pulled cards. This means that YOU can play a role in building the show! Eleven audience members will get to draw a card from the Tarot Deck – the card & placement will determine the songs & the order for the evening. We let the cards decide what kind of story needs to be heard every night, providing answers & insights that you might not know you were even looking for. And regardless of whether you believe in the magic of tarot, the stories that organically emerge are not ones to forget.

Tarot Cabaret first premiered at Fairport Brewing in Rochester NY in November of 2024. It bore a similar concept (each tarot card representing a song that resonated with its meaning); however, the setlist followed the order of the Major Acana and there were about 10 less songs in the rotation.

Then, Tarot Cabaret ran for 4 nearly sold out performances at the Rochester Fringe Festival in 2025. This production introduced the audience participation in pulling the cards to choose the set list; which meant the cast and musicians had to prepare TWENTY-TWO songs (including the 11 songs prepared for the first iteration).

This will be the fourth rendition of Tarot Cabaret in 2026 with each show utilizing a revolving door of performers AND songs. The Rochester branch of Sunday Stages earned the “Must Return” award from Old Greenie Fringe Fest in May and sold-out with the Rochester Fringe in September (for the fourth time). This Halloween edition will be the second NYC Tarot Cabaret, the first having sold out with FRIGID New York in March.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 30 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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