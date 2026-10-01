Star Stone's CLT CULT to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective Eris Mainstage
Directed by Ryan Cunningham, the one-woman show features original music and lyrics by Star Stone and Charlie O'Connor.
Following a sold-out run at New York City's Neurotica Festival last month, Star Stone will return to the stage with her acclaimed solo show Cl*t Cult on Sunday, October 4 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., at Brooklyn Comedy Collective's Eris Mainstage.
Directed by Ryan Cunningham, Cl*t Cult features original music and lyrics by Star Stone and Charlie O'Connor. Brooklyn Comedy Collective Eris Mainstage, 167 Graham Avenue Brooklyn, NY, 11206. Tickets are $22.17.
When Star Stone was seeking an org*sm in her late 20s, she found OneTaste, an organization that prosecutors and former members have described as operating like a cult, using manipulation and sexual and economic abuse to control its members.
Cl*t Cult is a one-woman comedy about OneTaste, the controversial sexual wellness organization best known for promoting the OM (org*smic Meditation) technique-a 15-minute practice involving clitoral stimulation that claims to facilitate org*sm. Based on Stone's true story, the show follows one woman's quest to have her first org*sm, only to find herself accidentally joining a sex cult.
Part comedy, part cautionary tale, Cl*t Cult explores the impact of sex-negative culture, the dynamics of power and control, and the sexual and economic exploitation of women.
About Star Stone
Star Stone is a comedian, playwright, poet and yoga teacher. Star is the writer and creator of #MeToo, a One-Woman Show (Edinburgh Fringe, SOLOFEST, United Solo, Second City, Hollywood Fringe) the creator of Villain Era (Edinburgh Fringe, 59E59 Theaters, CAVEAT, UCB). Star is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and got her comedy start at UCB in Los Angeles. She has performed and trained at The Groundlings, The PIT, and Villain Theater Miami where she was featured in Fresh Faces, a showcase of new stand up comedy talent. Star is a recent recipient of Eve Ensler's- The V-Day Foundation's grant award.
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