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Photos: Site-Specific FIREFLIES by Site Unseen Theatre Company In Prospect Park

Directed by Danika Jackson, the twelve-vignette production features Candice Ayer, Sadie Bennett, Brielle Blood, Sanaa Chambers, Jaylen Taylor and Anye Young.

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Site Unseen Theatre Company will kick off its 2026-2027 season in Prospect Park with its site-specific production of Fireflies, a play by Philana Imade Omorotionmwan. Performances will take place on September 18th, 19th and 20th.

Consisting of twelve vignettes, Fireflies uses narration, movement, and music to tell a story about longing and the search for intimacy through the lives of insects.

This production, nestled in a serene corner of Brooklyn's Prospect Park, is directed by Danika Jackson, and features Candice Ayer, Sadie Bennett, Brielle Blood, Sanaa Chambers, Jaylen Taylor and Anye Young. Lighting is by Stevie Bleich, movement direction by Tucker Tab DeGregory, artwork by Harris Singer, and stage management is by Carla Burbano.

Photos: Site-Specific FIREFLIES by Site Unseen Theatre Company In Prospect Park — photo 1 of 6


Sanaa Chambers

Photos: Site-Specific FIREFLIES by Site Unseen Theatre Company In Prospect Park — photo 2 of 6


Jaylen Taylor, Sadie Bennett

Photos: Site-Specific FIREFLIES by Site Unseen Theatre Company In Prospect Park — photo 3 of 6


Sadie Bennett, Anye Young

Photos: Site-Specific FIREFLIES by Site Unseen Theatre Company In Prospect Park — photo 4 of 6


Candice Ayer, Jaylen Taylor, Anye Young, Sadie Bennett, Brielle Blood

Photos: Site-Specific FIREFLIES by Site Unseen Theatre Company In Prospect Park — photo 5 of 6


Candice Ayer

Photos: Site-Specific FIREFLIES by Site Unseen Theatre Company In Prospect Park — photo 6 of 6


Brielle Blood

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