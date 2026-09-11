Photos: Site-Specific FIREFLIES by Site Unseen Theatre Company In Prospect Park
Directed by Danika Jackson, the twelve-vignette production features Candice Ayer, Sadie Bennett, Brielle Blood, Sanaa Chambers, Jaylen Taylor and Anye Young.
Site Unseen Theatre Company will kick off its 2026-2027 season in Prospect Park with its site-specific production of Fireflies, a play by Philana Imade Omorotionmwan. Performances will take place on September 18th, 19th and 20th.
Consisting of twelve vignettes, Fireflies uses narration, movement, and music to tell a story about longing and the search for intimacy through the lives of insects.
This production, nestled in a serene corner of Brooklyn's Prospect Park, is directed by Danika Jackson, and features Candice Ayer, Sadie Bennett, Brielle Blood, Sanaa Chambers, Jaylen Taylor and Anye Young. Lighting is by Stevie Bleich, movement direction by Tucker Tab DeGregory, artwork by Harris Singer, and stage management is by Carla Burbano.
Sanaa Chambers
Jaylen Taylor, Sadie Bennett
Sadie Bennett, Anye Young
Candice Ayer, Jaylen Taylor, Anye Young, Sadie Bennett, Brielle Blood
Candice Ayer
Brielle Blood
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