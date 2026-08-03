NEW TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD Residency to Open Applications for Second Cycle

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Applications are open for What Will the Neighbors Say? Theatre Company's second bi-annual New to the Neighborhood residency program. Following a successful inaugural series in 2024, the second cycle of this beloved early-career writer's residency is made possible with funds from the Wyman Potter Foundation.

New to the Neighborhood was initially created by the Neighbors with the support of the Howard Gilman Foundation and the Brooklyn Arts Council, and is intended to be an incubator for Brooklyn-based early-career artists who are members of underrepresented communities. While all can apply, the program is specifically seeking residents who are female, trans or non-binary writers of the Global Majority living in Brooklyn. The Neighbors selected these specific groups as they have historically been underserved by the American theater industry, and this residency aims to help redress that imbalance. Applications are due by September 7th, or once fifty qualified applications are received, and can be submitted here.

The two selected residents will recieve a $1,500 unrestricted stipend, more than $2,000 for artist stipends and production costs, mentorship from the Neighbors and 29 hours of rehearsal space in Brooklyn in December, culminating in a free work-in-progress presentation. In the initial cycle, the program served Black female playwright Taji Senior and Indigenous non-binary playwright Clare Soleil Gardener, who presented dynamic and smart new works-in-progress exploring complex and prescient themes and questions, with partners including Chez Bushwick, MITU580 and IndieSpace. Panellists for the second cycle include both of these artists in addition to the Neighbor's frequent collaborators Beatriz Miranda, Jimmy Lovett and Skye Pallo Ross.

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