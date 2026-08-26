Macc Ensemble Unveils 2026-2027 Season THAT WE ARE HERE IS A MIRACLE

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Music at Co-Cath (MACC), based in the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights, has revealed its 2026-2027 season, That We Are Here Is a Miracle. MACC invites audiences into three extraordinary musical journeys exploring pilgrimage, celebration, and encounter.

Each performance exists only once, shaped by the people in the room, the voices that fill the space, and the community that comes together to experience it.

2026-2027 Concert Lineup

Path of Miracles

October 22 & 24, 2026

Joby Talbot

Inspired by the centuries-old Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, Path of Miracles traces a journey of transformation, inviting audiences to reflect on the universal search for meaning, purpose, and connection.

Charpentier Christmas

December 9 & 10, 2026

Messe de minuit pour Noël (H.9)

Pastorale sur la Naissance de Notre Seigneur Jésus-Christ (H.482-483)

A luminous celebration of Christmas through the music of Marc-Antoine Charpentier, this festive program explores the beauty of gathering in community through music, tradition, and shared celebration.

Angels Unawares

April 8 & 10, 2027

James MacMillan

Inspired by the biblical call to welcome the stranger, MacMillan's powerful contemporary work reflects on migration, hospitality, and the profound humanity that connects us all.

Each performance is free and open to all, transforming the Co-Cathedral into a gathering place where audiences from every background can experience music not simply as entertainment, but as a shared act of presence.

About Music at Co-Cath (MACC)

Music at Co-Cath is an acclaimed immersive choral theater ensemble based at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Through innovative productions that blend live music, storytelling, movement, and theatrical imagination, MACC reimagines sacred music as a living art form that is welcoming, multicultural, intellectually engaging, and deeply human.

Every performance is free and open to the public, ensuring world-class artistry remains accessible to all while fostering meaningful community through shared artistic experiences.

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