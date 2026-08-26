Macc Ensemble Unveils 2026-2027 Season THAT WE ARE HERE IS A MIRACLE
The lineup features Path of Miracles, Charpentier Christmas and more.
Music at Co-Cath (MACC), based in the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights, has revealed its 2026-2027 season, That We Are Here Is a Miracle. MACC invites audiences into three extraordinary musical journeys exploring pilgrimage, celebration, and encounter.
Each performance exists only once, shaped by the people in the room, the voices that fill the space, and the community that comes together to experience it.
2026-2027 Concert Lineup
Path of Miracles
October 22 & 24, 2026
Joby Talbot
Inspired by the centuries-old Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, Path of Miracles traces a journey of transformation, inviting audiences to reflect on the universal search for meaning, purpose, and connection.
Charpentier Christmas
December 9 & 10, 2026
Messe de minuit pour Noël (H.9)
Pastorale sur la Naissance de Notre Seigneur Jésus-Christ (H.482-483)
A luminous celebration of Christmas through the music of Marc-Antoine Charpentier, this festive program explores the beauty of gathering in community through music, tradition, and shared celebration.
Angels Unawares
April 8 & 10, 2027
James MacMillan
Inspired by the biblical call to welcome the stranger, MacMillan's powerful contemporary work reflects on migration, hospitality, and the profound humanity that connects us all.
Each performance is free and open to all, transforming the Co-Cathedral into a gathering place where audiences from every background can experience music not simply as entertainment, but as a shared act of presence.
About Music at Co-Cath (MACC)
Music at Co-Cath is an acclaimed immersive choral theater ensemble based at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Through innovative productions that blend live music, storytelling, movement, and theatrical imagination, MACC reimagines sacred music as a living art form that is welcoming, multicultural, intellectually engaging, and deeply human.
Every performance is free and open to the public, ensuring world-class artistry remains accessible to all while fostering meaningful community through shared artistic experiences.
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Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
Chelsea Table & Stage (8/29-12/31)
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Zeju Zheng Trio
Jazz On Main (9/03-9/03)
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Brit Floyd
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/18-9/18)
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Sunday brunch with Alejandro Meola
Jazz On Main (9/06-9/06)
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In the Course of Love and Joy
St. Paul's Episcopal Church (4/09-4/09)
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KRAMER/FAUCI
St. Ann's Warehouse (9/27-10/24)
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Zarabanda Variations Album Release Concert
National Sawdust (8/31-8/31)
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Arielle Dundas: Sexual Politics
The Rat NYC (9/10-9/10)
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Saigon
St. Ann's Warehouse (12/03-12/20)
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Therapy Gecko
The Bell House (8/29-8/29)