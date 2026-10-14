Layla Khoshnoudi's I'M NOT EVEN HALF Extends at The Bushwick Starr
The production will now run through October 31, 2026, at The Bushwick Starr in Brooklyn.
The Bushwick Starr has announced an extension of I'm Not Even Half, the world premiere solo show created and performed by Layla Khoshnoudi. The production will now run through October 31, 2026, at The Bushwick Starr in Brooklyn.
Directed by Machel Ross and produced in association with ¡OYE! Group, the play follows S, a woman watching a violent uprising unfold in Iran on her phone when she is struck by a car while crossing a Brooklyn street. The accident sets off a darkly comedic examination of identity, relationships, faith, and self-discovery.
Khoshnoudi, whose acting credits include 7 Minutes and Men on Boats, developed the work from a desire to explore the relationship between personal experiences and larger political and social conflicts.
"Using humor as a sharp edge to slice through biases and preconceived notions, the play attempts to process the impact of abstract destructions through the ones we may be more intimately familiar with," said Khoshnoudi.
Ross's directing credits include A Song of Songs and Black Exhibition.
The creative team includes scenic designer Emmie Finckel, Costume Designer Chris Hynds, lighting designer Cheyenne Sykes, sound designer Christopher Darbassie, and production stage manager Sarah Jones.
I'm Not Even Half plays Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. through October 31 at The Bushwick Starr, located at 419 Eldert Street in Brooklyn. The production is recommended for audiences ages 15 and older.
Tickets and additional information are available at thebushwickstarr.org.
Photo Credit: Ella Pennington
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