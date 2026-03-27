Keen Company Reveals Lineup for MIXTAPE: VOLUME 3 Curated by Ato Blankson-Wood
The evening will feature performances and work by Andrea Ambam, Arewà Basit, Starr Busby, Latoya Edwards, and more.
Keen Company has revealed the lineup for MIXTAPE: VOLUME 3, curated by Ato Blankson-Wood. The one-night-only performance will take place on April 13, 2026 at 7:30pm. at National Sawdust in Brooklyn.
The evening will be a celebration of Black women/femmes and will feature performances and work by Andrea Ambam, Arewà Basit, Starr Busby, Latoya Edwards, Paige Gilbert, Amber Iman, Onyekachi Iniwu, Jenny Jules, Maya Sharpe, Indigo Sparks, and Lark White.
The Mixtape Series is a new Keen Company initiative presenting one-night-only events curated by artists across disciplines. Each installment brings together a range of performance styles selected by its curator, reflecting Keen's focus on intimate, multidisciplinary live theater experiences. The inaugural Mixtape event, curated by Monica Bill Barnes and Robbie Saenz de Viteri, took place December 3, 2025, at The Space at Irondale and featured work by Monica Bill Barnes & Company, Ira Glass, David Cale, Kim Ima, 2nd Best Dance Company, Katherine Paola De La Cruz, and The Bengsons. Mixtape Volume 2: Curated by Adam Gwon, took place March 2, 2026 at National Sawdust and featured Gwon's original music sung by Elizabeth Stanley, Deborah S. Craig, Soara-Joye Ross. Additional performances include excerpts from Rona Siddiqui and Bryce Pinkham's musical Father Time; original choreography and dance by Jennifer Jancuska & The BringAbout; new work by Isaac Oliver, writer of Broadway's Just in Time; and an "11 o'clock number" sermon by Micah Bucey.
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