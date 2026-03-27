Keen Company Reveals Lineup for MIXTAPE: VOLUME 3 Curated by Ato Blankson-Wood

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Keen Company has revealed the lineup for MIXTAPE: VOLUME 3, curated by Ato Blankson-Wood. The one-night-only performance will take place on April 13, 2026 at 7:30pm. at National Sawdust in Brooklyn.

The evening will be a celebration of Black women/femmes and will feature performances and work by Andrea Ambam, Arewà Basit, Starr Busby, Latoya Edwards, Paige Gilbert, Amber Iman, Onyekachi Iniwu, Jenny Jules, Maya Sharpe, Indigo Sparks, and Lark White.