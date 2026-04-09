BAM BALL To Honor Robert Wilson And Gabriel Pizzi

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Brooklyn Academy of Music will present the 2026 BAM Ball on April 29 at the Peter Jay Sharp Building in Brooklyn. The event will honor director and playwright Robert Wilson in memoriam and BAM Endowment Trust Chair Gabriel Pizzi. Isabella Rossellini will accept the honor on Wilson’s behalf.

The evening will include the New York premiere of Wilson’s Moby Dick, performed by Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus. Attendees will also participate in a program of pre-show cocktails, dinner, and an after party in the Adam Space.

Wilson’s history with BAM includes productions such as The Life and Times of Sigmund Freud (1970) and Letter to a Man with Mikhail Baryshnikov during the 2016 Next Wave Festival. Over his career, he collaborated with artists including Philip Glass, David Byrne, Tom Waits, Lou Reed, and Willem Dafoe, and created works that combined multiple artistic disciplines.

Pizzi is recognized for his leadership of BAM’s Endowment Trust, where he has served for 15 years, supporting the organization’s long-term sustainability and programming. He is also a partner at Summit Rock Advisors and serves on the Board of Trustees of the Brooklyn Public Library.

Proceeds from the BAM Ball will support the institution’s artistic and educational programming. The event is co-chaired by Alexa Davidson Suskin and Robert Tichio.

ABOUT THE HONOREES

Robert Wilson was a theater and visual artist known for integrating movement, design, and music into stage works. His projects included collaborations with Philip Glass and productions such as Einstein on the Beach. He founded The Watermill Center and received numerous international honors during his career.

Gabriel Pizzi is a partner at Summit Rock Advisors and has focused on investment strategy and philanthropy. As Chair of BAM’s Endowment Trust, he has supported the organization’s financial and institutional development.

ABOUT BAM

Brooklyn Academy of Music is a performing arts institution presenting theater, dance, music, opera, film, and other programming. Founded more than 160 years ago, BAM serves local and international audiences through year-round programming and initiatives including the Next Wave Festival and DanceAfrica.