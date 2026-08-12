A.I. VS. HUMAN ROAST BATTLE is Coming to Pine Box Rock Shop in Brooklyn
Harmon Leon, known for HBO Max and This American Life, will host the comedy showdown.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
A human rapper will take on a machine-learning A.I. in a comedy roast battle of tomorrow on Thursday, August 27 from 8-9:30 p.m. at Pine Box Rock Shop in Brooklyn, NY.
Audiences will watch humanity go against machine as the human rapper goes roast-for-roast with their very own A.I. doppelgänger. The event will also feature dancing robots A. & I. and celebrity judges.
The show is hosted by Harmon Leon (HBO Max, This American Life) and has been seen at The Kennedy Center, The Ice House in Los Angeles, Santa Cruz Comedy Festival, Pop Tech, NFT.NYC, and in The New York Times.
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