ZIRK! CIRCUS - The Big Top Spectacular Is Coming To Brisbane This August

Combining the thrills and fun of Russia's finest circus traditions with all the skills and daring of today's new age circus heroes, ZIRK! Circus - The Big Top Spectacular is coming to Australia for the first time.

ZIRK! Circus which features eighteen mind-blowing acts from an incomparable international ensemble will premiere in Sydney in July before heading to Northshore Hamilton in Brisbane from 7th August (TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY 5 JUNE). A circus like no other, ZIRK! will be performed in a brand new Big Top where no audience member is more than 11 metres from the action.

Theatre Tours International, in association with the Russian State Circus Company and Moscow's Nikulin Circus are delighted to bring their brand-new global experience, which has been thrilling audiences and critics alike in South Africa and Singapore, to Australia.

"We agree with Discovery.com 'Circus doesn't get much wilder than this', or funnier or more entertaining. ZIRK! Circus is a 2 hour spectacular circus the children will never forget, and a show that adults could only dream of," said producer Andrew Guild, who has a 50-year association with Russian circus and spent eight-months combing the world seeking-out and signing-up the best acts on the international circus circuit.

The best Russian acts are joined by gravity-defying, death-cheating, thrilling and spectacular circus stars from Cuba, Canada, the USA, Colombia and even a weird and wonderous contortionist from Dagestan. An awesome trampolinist, a jaw-dropping double, double wheel, a Russian master clown, a motorbike globe with a record-breaking 7 riders hurtling around at breakneck speed, a Ringmaster who's starred with America's Ringling Brother Circus, and many more combine in ZIRK! Circus.

ZIRK! Circus exceeds all expectations with principal artists that have featured in Cirque du Soleil, The Russian State Circus, Swiss National Circus and Europe's top shows such as Circus Roncalli, Germany's famed Krone and the cutting edge Flic Flac - fast-paced, family-friendly and jampacked with 140 years of circus tradition. Headed by the acclaimed Master Russian Clown, Dmitry Shindrov and presided over by superstar Ringmaster, Stas Knyazkov, ZIRK! Circus is an adrenaline-charged, entertainment troupe with a depth of collective talent rarely seen in Australia, or indeed, the world.

Bookings: Ticketmaster.com.au/136100 or WAITLIST now https://www.zirk.com.au/tour/brisbane/





