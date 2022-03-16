Tickets Now On Sale For PETER PAN Brisbane Season

Loved by more than 1.6 million people in the UK and US, producers of the acclaimed theatrical show Peter Pan - The 360° Adventure are delighted to announce that presale tickets are available from today for the Brisbane season which will begin on 24 August 2022.

Peter Pan - The 360° Adventure will be housed in the new Impresario Hippodrome at Northshore Riverfront, Brisbane - a 1,500 seat, air conditioned, theatre in-the-round with no seat more than 20 metres from the stage. The performance is faithfully based on the JM Barrie play and novel with the blessing of JM Barrie's family.

Theatre producer Craig Donnell from Impresario Productions said "I am thrilled to be able to bring Peter Pan - The 360° Adventure to Brisbane. It is a spectacular theatre experience in a unique venue with technology Australian audiences have never seen before."

"Peter Pan - The 360° Adventure is an Australian-first experience with over 1,000 square metres of high resolution digital scenic projections and Computer Generated Image (CGI) effects to create a spectacular technological backdrop to tell the much-loved Peter Pan story," Mr Donnell said.

"The cast perform elaborate aerial feats against this backdrop to give the audience a bird's eye view of flying over the rooftops of Edwardian London to the magical kingdom of Neverland. With an original soundtrack written by celebrated composer Benjamin Wallfisch and recorded by members of the London Symphony Orchestra, the experience has been described as like living in Pixar film or a spectacular video game," he added.

Peter Pan - The 360° Adventure will be presented in Australia by Craig Donnell for Impresario Productions in association with The Estate of John and Barbara Gilbert and Matthew Churchill Limited.

Casting details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Presale tickets available now via www.ticketmaster.com.au for performances from Wednesday 24 August to Sunday 4 September 2022. General public tickets on sale from Friday 18 March.

For further information and to sign up to pre-sale ticket information, please visit www.peterpan360.com.au