THE MUSIC OF THE NIGHT - The Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber Will Be Performed at Chapel off Chapel in May

Spears Entertainment presents THE MUSIC OF THE NIGHT - The Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber with special guest star - Debra Byrne, at Chapel off Chapel from 12th May 2021. And heading up the dynamic creative team are director Theresa Borg and music director Stephen Gray, it promises to be a night of ALW musical bliss that audiences won't soon forget.

The starry cast of performers also includes Bianca Bruce, Andy Conaghan, Madison Green, Genevieve Kingsford, Cherine Peck, Christopher Scalzo, Caitlin Spears, Tod Strike and Raphael Wong. This amazingly talented group of performers, accompanied by a live band, will perform songs from beloved ALW worldwide hits from Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Starlight Express, Joseph & The Technicolour Dreamcoat, Song & Dance, Love Never Dies, Sunset Boulevard and even a few rarities.





Director Theresa Borg remarked "Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's songs are the soundtrack of my life, inside and outside of the theatre. I cannot wait to revisit this soundtrack with this sterling cast of singers. I'm especially excited to hear music theatre and pop icon, Debra Byrne, reunited with those big torch songs she stunned us with as Australia's first Grizabella in Cats and Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. We'll laugh, we'll cry and we'll celebrate Sir Andrew's contribution over generations of audiences and performers."

Producer/performer Caitlin Spears said "My love of theatre first began when I saw my first musical The Phantom of the Opera, it was an experience unlike any other, and music forever became apart of my soul. It has been a dream working with Theresa and Stephen, and together we have assembled an amazing cast led by the incomparable Debra Byrne. As we head back to the theatre after such a turbulent 2020, we are all finding new ways to acclimate, but once that music begins it's as if we never said goodbye."

THE MUSIC OF THE NIGHT - The Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber will be presented for 6 shows only at Chapel off Chapel from 12-16 May 2021.

Tickets: chapeloffchapel.com.au or 03) 8290 7000