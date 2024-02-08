Review: JERSEY BOYS at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

On stage for a limited time until February 11, 2024!

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Review: RENT: THE MUSICAL at Playhouse, QPAC Photo 1 Review: RENT: THE MUSICAL at Playhouse, QPAC
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the W Photo 2 METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway
Trevor Noah Will Embark on 2024 Australian Tour Photo 3 Trevor Noah Will Embark on 2024 Australian Tour
Aric Yegudkin Helms New Show BALLROOM BLITZ on Australian Tour Photo 4 Aric Yegudkin Helms New Show BALLROOM BLITZ on Australian Tour

Review: JERSEY BOYS at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

 ​Review: JERSEY BOYS at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Before there was Beggin' by Måneskin and Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You by Andy Williams, there was Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, which is the source for the hit Jukebox Musical: Jersey Boys!

Produced by QPAC and Prospero Arts, Jersey Boys is the inspiring rags-to-riches tale of The Four Seasons. When Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, and Nick Massi met, they were just four New Jersey teens singing together under street lamps, scraping for gigs and money in their working-class neighborhood. As the quartet rises to international stardom, they celebrate the highs and endure the lows that go hand-in-hand with fame. Each member of the group takes a turn narrating events, illustrating how a ragtag group of guys from New Jersey -- and their decades-long friendships -- became music history.

Directed by Martin Croft, this semi staged concert was stunning. Croft's ingenious talent shines through this this stellar production; the design and blocking was simple and natural throughout the entire production. Despite its pulled back aesthetic, Croft has created a slice of heaven at QPAC. The performers clearly worked with Croft to develop their characterisation which was impeccable throughout. Music Direction by James Dobinson was spot-on, the music of The Four Seasons is catchy, and every single person in the auditorium knew the songs so Dobinson has their work cut out. However they rose to the challenge extremely well. Every musical element was sharp, crisp and effortless. From the rocking band (with horn line!) to the vocal harmonies and the gobsmacking voice of Frankie Valli. Choreography by Dan Venz was era appropriate and suavy, Venz perfectly captured the boy band aesthetic of the production and created some purely magical moments of dance.

Review: JERSEY BOYS at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

The set featured 10 LED screens upon which videos, designed by Craig Wilkinson, were shown. This provided the audience with a glimpse into time and setting without the need for extravagant set pieces. Lighting by Ben Hughes was emotional and beautiful, Hughes created some truly magnificent visual states which fantastically portrayed this production. Sound Design by Geoff McGahan was interesting, McGahan created some interesting reverb and vocal sound throughout the production to emulate recording studios and olden radios. This really helped to bring the audience into the time of the musical. At time a few vocal mics were turned on late and on occasion the mixing of the band vs vocals was off, however this did not detract from the over all sound quality of the production. Costumes by Penny Challen were exquisite, the female flapper dresses and male coloured suits were wonderful to behold and really showed off the talent of Challen as a designer.

Review: JERSEY BOYS at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Jersey Boys is spoken through monologue narrative of the four leads, the absolute powerhouses of the production.

Connor Crawford played the hard hitting, law breaking guitarist. Crawford is a stunning actor whom gave us a character who, while did some pretty bad things, we absolutely fell in love with. At times it was difficult to understand the lines from Crawford due to the accent, it would be imperative to maintain annunciation of words whilst keeping the thick New Jersey accent.

Glaston Toft played the 'off with the fairies' Bassist, Nick Massi. Toft has an interesting voice being able to sing in a large range whilst maintaining character. Toft played the lovable idiot with poise and grandeur, their vocals and physicality was fantastic.

Review: JERSEY BOYS at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Jack Saunders was the songwriting genius, Bob Gaudio. Saunders was the stand out actor in this production, the way they commanded the stage with elegance should be something all performers aspire to. It was difficult to take your eyes away from Saunders during his monologues as he just drew you in.

The highlight of this production is of course Josh Mulheran as Frankie Valli. Mulheran is an incredible vocalist who shines in this production, from the first note Mulheran sings we knew we were in for a fantastic show. It is absolutely impressive and hair raising how Mulheran can sing so high for the entire production, the vocal technique and production Mulheran uses must be right on point otherwise they would damage their voice with the squirrelly notes they must sing. Mulheran definitely rivals their character Frankie Valli, just superb.

Review: JERSEY BOYS at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Rounding out this cast is a bunch of Australian talent who take on the ensemble roles but also supporting characters. These stunning performers include: Matthew Casamento, Emma Hawthorne, Loren Hunter, Oliver Lacey, AJ Pate, Dale Pengelly, Sophie Perkins, Maxwell Simon and Emma Wilby. Special mention to Glenn Hill who played Bob Crew, the flamboyant music producer, their physicality and characterisation was uncanny, unmatched and flawless.

Overall this semi staged production of Jersey Boys is immaculate, every single fine detail has been thought of by the production team and brought to life by this incredible cast. This production is a must see for anyone looking for a good night out with even better music. However! This production closes February 11, 2024 so get in quick before it leaves the stage!

Photos By Joel Devereux




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Brisbane

1
Review: RENT: THE MUSICAL at Playhouse, QPAC Photo
Review: RENT: THE MUSICAL at Playhouse, QPAC

What did our critic think of RENT: THE MUSICAL at Playhouse, QPAC?

2
Circa Celebrates 20th Year With WHAT WILL HAVE BEEN at QPAC Photo
Circa Celebrates 20th Year With WHAT WILL HAVE BEEN at QPAC

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Circa will present a limited season of the international hit What Will Have Been in the Playhouse from 13 to 17 March, fresh from a sold-out three month tour of France.

3
RENT Now On Stage at Queensland Performing Arts Centre Photo
RENT Now On Stage at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

The multi-Tony Award winning rock musical by Jonathan Larson, RENT, officially opens tonight in Brisbane, kickstarting its Australian tour. This unique and revolutionary musical opens at the Playhouse, QPAC tonight followed by limited seasons in Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth and Canberra, with tickets for all seasons on sale from rentmusical.au

4
Changing the Conversation Returns to QPAC Photo
Changing the Conversation Returns to QPAC

Following a successful season in 2023, Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Multicultural Australia has announced the return of Changing the Conversation, a four-part series unpacking issues affecting all Australians. 

From This Author - Jake Goodall

Jake is an avid theatre performer and practitioner from South East Queensland. Volunteering is in his blood and he is currently the Artistic Director of Javeenbah Theatre. When he isn't in the reh... (read more about this author)

Review: JERSEY BOYS at Queensland Performing Arts CentreReview: JERSEY BOYS at Queensland Performing Arts Centre
Review: RENT: THE MUSICAL at Playhouse, QPACReview: RENT: THE MUSICAL at Playhouse, QPAC
RENT Now On Stage at Queensland Performing Arts CentreRENT Now On Stage at Queensland Performing Arts Centre
Feature: THE WOMAN IN BLACK at Playhouse, QPACFeature: THE WOMAN IN BLACK at Playhouse, QPAC

Videos

Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW Video
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW
View all Videos

Australia - Brisbane SHOWS
Shen Yun 2024 – Brisbane in Australia - Brisbane Shen Yun 2024 – Brisbane
Concert Hall, QPAC (2/26-2/27)
The Woman In Black in Australia - Brisbane The Woman In Black
The Empire Theatre (4/27-4/27)VIDEOS
RENT in Australia - Brisbane RENT
Playhouse, QPAC (1/27-2/11)VIDEOS
35MM: A Musical Exhibition in Australia - Brisbane 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
PIP Theatre (4/18-5/04)
The Woman In Black in Australia - Brisbane The Woman In Black
QPAC - Playhouse (4/30-5/11)VIDEOS
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Brisbane Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
Brisbane Powerhouse (5/09-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You