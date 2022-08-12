Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: CHARLIE'S AUNT at Growl Theatre

Review: CHARLIE'S AUNT at Growl Theatre

Playing at Growl Theatre until August 20

Australia - Brisbane News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 12, 2022  

Growl Theatre's production of Brandon Thomas' Charley's Aunt was a rollicking Victorian romantic farce.

Review: CHARLIE'S AUNT at Growl Theatre

Directed by Aerlyn O'Brien, the production follows the story of two English gentlemen, Jack and Charley, trying to woo their crushes under the chaperone of Charley's Aunt who is returning home from Brazil. The only problem is that the mysterious is Aunt is no where to be found once the lovely ladies arrive, forcing their friend, Lord Fancourt Babberly (or Babs for short), to adorn some drag and play the part of the allusive Aunt.

O'Brien's direction captures the tone and ambience of the Victorian era, paying attention to the details and timing of comic farce and slapstick humour. O'Brien's choice to completely flip the staging between Act One and Act Two from Jack's living room to Jack's garden was an effective use of the space. Scott Bagnell's set design, complemented by Wendy Shead and Rosemary McLeod's costumes, transporting us into late nineteenth century English aristocracy, complete with garish patterns, teal waistcoats, and way too many cricket blazers.

Brendan James played the crossed dressing Babs rightfully stole the show both as his character and in his performance. His mannerisms, facial expressions, and physical gestures were spot on. Tyler Harris was loveable pompous as Jack Chesney and Ewan Paterson's Bassett maintained a strong stage presence even in his moments of stillness.

Shout out to whoever curated the pre-show and intermission playlist of songs from the Bridgerton soundtrack. Although I think Lady Whistledown might have something to say about it...

Charley's Aunt was a frivolous evening of theatre. I wonder what Victorian farce Growl Theatre will tackle next...

This review was co-written by Virag Dombay and Harry Fritsch





From This Author - Virag Dombay

Virag Dombay is an award-winning actor, director, playright and theatric critic who has been engrossed in the theatric world from a young age. She has been involved in a variety of children’s... (read more about this author)


Review: CHARLIE'S AUNT at Growl Theatre
August 12, 2022

Growl Theatre’s production of Brandon Thomas’ Charley’s Aunt was a rollicking Victorian romantic farce.
Review: AN IDEAL HUSBAND at La Boite
July 21, 2022

An Ideal Husband creates a commentary on the state of politics today whilst still being raucously funny and delightfully Wilde. In short, a theatrical feast.
Review: THE SUNSHINE CLUB at Queensland Theatre
July 19, 2022

Queensland Theatre's The Sunshine Club radiates love, the beauty of hope and the power of community whilst not shying away from the inequality and continuous harsh and oppressive reality of racial segregation, violence, and the loss of culture that Indigenous Australians still face today.
BWW Review: 9 TO 5 at QPAC
May 31, 2022

If you're a big Dolly fan, go for the music and to see her face pop up from time to time. If you liked the movie, 9 to 5 is the perfect slice of nostalgia for you with its time specific sets and costumes thanks to the work of designer Tom Rogers. If you're looking for a good night out being immersed in Parton's world then book your tickets now. However, if you're looking for an intellectual, slice of life musical that will inspire you and challenge your way of thinking then this isn't the one for you.
BWW Review: COOKED by Digi Youth Arts and The Good Room
May 27, 2022

Cooked was a tapestry of stories of resilience, empowerment and mourning.