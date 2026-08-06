RIVERFIRE by Australian Retirement Trust to Add Sixth Barge in 2026

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Brisbane's ultimate night of celebration is gearing up to take over the city skyline once again. On Saturday 5 September, this year's Brisbane Festival bursts into life with the return of Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust—a spectacular fusion of community spirit and world-class creativity that promises to deliver one of the nation's most mesmerising visual feasts.

Taking the spectacle to the next level in 2026, Brisbane Festival is introducing a sixth fireworks barge to the river network. Positioned directly between the Victoria Bridge and Neville Bonner Bridge, this extra launch site will bring the action closer to South Bank and the CBD, creating a denser, more immersive display for the heart of the city. Orchestrating this massive multi-site production is a dedicated team of 30 expert pyrotechnicians working around the clock.

This year, the vibrant Verso Projects. Festival Village, South Bank will offer locals and visitors an uninterrupted, front-row seat to the unfolding magic, paired with a lively festival atmosphere.

“Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust is so much more than a visual spectacle; it is a profound celebration of our city's vibrant identity and the joy of coming together,” said Brisbane Festival Artistic Director Ebony Bott. “As I kickstart my inaugural festival program to Queensland audiences, it will be absolutely amazing to stand alongside the community and witness Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust come to life right from the heart of our Festival Village. It's the perfect way to welcome everyone into three weeks of pure creative magic.”

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek described Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust as an iconic event that brings together Queenslanders and visitors under a dazzling river skyline.

“This spectacular evening will kick off three weeks of extraordinary performances, installations, and arts experiences that share Queensland's unique stories, and the incredible talent of local and International Artists and companies,” Minister Langbroek said.

“The Crisafulli Government is proud to support Brisbane Festival, which delivers on our Queensland's Time to Shine strategy, activating the city with transformational arts and culture and increasing access to high quality arts experiences with more than 420 free community activities.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner described Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust as one of Brisbane's best-loved traditions and a highlight on the city's calendar.

"Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust is the night Brisbane comes together, with half a million people gathering along the river for one of Australia's biggest free events," Cr Schrinner said.



“There's nothing quite like seeing families arrive early to claim a spot along our riverbanks, in our parklands and on rooftops, and this year the new sixth barge will bring the spectacular even closer to the heart of the city. Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust attracts visitors from across Australia, filling our hotels, restaurants and entertainment precincts while giving local businesses a welcome boost. We're proud to support this free celebration, which kicks off three weeks of arts, culture and live entertainment through Brisbane Festival and showcases why Brisbane is Australia's lifestyle capital."

The excitement begins before twilight, with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) scheduled to deliver thrilling aerial flyovers featuring C-17 Globemasters and F/A-18s. The twilight program will also feature a moving cultural presentation by First Nations artists Tribal Experiences, welcoming audiences through song and dance.

The main event, broadcast live on Triple M, will feature a massive fireworks display precisely choreographed to a custom soundtrack, inspired by the 2026 Festival's invitation to the city to SWITCH ON. LIGHT UP. COME ALIVE.

First launched in 1998, Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust has grown to become a beloved Queensland staple and has been embedded as the opening centrepiece of Brisbane Festival since 2009. Today, it stands as one of Australia's largest free public gatherings, annually attracting over half a million spectators to the city's riverfronts, parklands, and rooftops to witness the mastery of world-renowned display specialists Foti Fireworks.

Australian Retirement Trust's Chief Member Experience Officer Simonne Burnett said Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust is a celebration of the people who help make Queensland shine.

“Riverfire is one of those special nights when Brisbane comes together, but it only happens because of the many people working behind the scenes and on the frontline, from emergency services and transport workers to hospitality teams, event crews and volunteers,” Ms Burnett said.

“As a fund trusted by half of Queensland's working population, Australian Retirement Trust is proud to help celebrate the workers and communities who make this state such a wonderful place to live, work and retire.”

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