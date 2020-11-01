Queensland Theatre Announces 2021 Season

The theatre will be presenting Our Town, a new take on Taming of the Shrew, an adaptation of Boy Swallows Universe and more.

Limelight has reported that Queensland Theatre has announced their 2021 season, featuring Our Town, Triple X, The Taming of the Shrew, White Pearl, Prima Facie, Boy Swallows Universe, Return to the Dirt and Robyn Archer: An Australian Songbook.

Check out the full story HERE!

Our Town will run January 30 - February 27, Triple X will run March 6 to April 1, The Taming of the Shrew will run May 8 to June 12, White Pearl will run June 17 to July 10,Prima Facie will run July 14 to August 14, Boy Swallows Universe will run August 30 to September 18, Return to the Dirt will run October 16 to November 13, and Robyn Archer: An Australian Songbook will run November 20 to December 4.

Check out the launch video below!

