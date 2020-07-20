Queensland Performing Arts Centre Provides Virtual Entertainment Through ART ONLINE

The Queensland Performing Arts Centre is making the most of their shutdown by providing online content through their Art Online program.

On their site, QPAC announced, "even though we can't welcome you to QPAC at the moment, we can still bring together some of the most amazing art and artists from around the world."

Content is spread out amongst separate categories: Classical Music, For Children, For Teachers, Multidisciplinary, Opera & Ballet, Popular Music, and Theatre.

Watch the Art Online announcement from QPAC's CEO John Kotzas below.

Opened in 1985, QPAC is Queensland's largest arts centre and employer of arts workers. Administered by the Queensland Performing Arts Trust (QPAT) and the responsibility of the State's Minister for the Arts, QPAC employs more than 100 permanent staff and in excess of 350 casual staff. As a Statutory Authority, a board oversees the Trust and is bound by the QPAT Act 1977.

