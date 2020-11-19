Qpac Returns To Full Capacity And Announces New Seats And New Shows

New tickets will be released and new shows for 2021 announced as Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) theatres return to 100 percent audience capacity. Last week the Queensland Government announced easing restrictions for live performance and theatre venues.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said that after an incredibly challenging year globally, the return to 100 percent capacity was very welcome news for the arts industry and audiences.

"After months of closure and then only being able to operate at 50 percent capacity, it's wonderful that we are able to bring artists and audiences together in greater numbers again," Mr Kotzas said.



"We've been working with producers, companies and artists to find ways to offer more people a chance to experience upcoming productions. I'm pleased to announce we will be able to offer new tickets to the majority of shows at the Centre in December.

"Our exciting program, full of family fun and festive spirit, includes Circa's Carnival of the Animals, Queensland Ballet's 60 Dancers: 60 Stories, shake & stir theatre co's A Christmas Carol and QPAC's Spirit of Christmas.

"These Popular Productions are all but sold out, so it is wonderful that we are able to open them up to 100 per cent capacity and more people can return to live performance.

"In addition to announcing new seats for existing shows, we are pleased to advise we will soon be announcing major new shows for 2021, that are now possible to stage at QPAC, with this increased capacity.

"It's a diverse and exciting program so I urge people to sign up to our waitlist to be first to hear when they are announced and go on sale.

"As excited as we are about the ability to return to full houses, there is still much to work through. We will of course continue to partner with Queensland Health in updating our COVID Safe Plan as the health and safety of our audiences, staff, artists and crew is our number one priority.

"We're grateful to the Queensland Government not only for their leadership through this health crisis, but also for their support of our industry that has enabled seasons such as our Queensland's Own program that allowed a return to live performance, albeit in reduced numbers," said Mr Kotzas.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the easing of restrictions was due to the success of Queenslanders' continued response to COVID-19 and that the state is well positioned to deliver the plan for economic recovery.

"Queensland is the first state in Australia to open its theatres to 100% capacity without an exemption required - with full houses for seated and ticketed events now possible," Minister Enoch said.

"These changes are welcomed by artists and audiences alike and will support the viability of live performance and the continued return of major festivals."

"Since the onset of COVID-19 the Palaszczuk Government has committed to more than $42.5 million in relief measures including the $22.5 million Arts and Cultural Recovery Package with a focus on reactivating and maximising venue capacities, and supporting the creation and presentation of live performance."

All current ticket holders for shows in December will be contacted by QPAC to advise of any changes to existing performances.

To join the QPAC waitlist to be first to hear of the new tickets on sale for existing shows and new shows coming up at QPAC in the New Year please go to https://www.qpac.com.au/waitlists/family-waitlist/ or click here.

